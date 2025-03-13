"He's always been on my side" - Major WWE name could seemingly be The Rock's secret third man

The Rock changed WWE's landscape heading into WrestleMania 41 at Elimination Chamber when he combined forces with John Cena. Many believe there could be a secret third man in Cena and Rocky's faction. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre recently teased something big.

Last year, The Rock returned at Bad Blood and sent a cryptic message by making the three-count gesture with his fingers. At Elimination Chamber, he raised two fingers and ordered John Cena to reveal his true colors and attack Cody Rhodes. A popular fan theory indicates that a third man is involved with Rocky and The Cenation Leader heading into WrestleMania 41.

In an interview with Adam's Apple, Drew McIntyre addressed his relationship with The Final Boss and hinted that they might have something planned. The two met at Elimination Chamber to plan something big.

"I mentioned it all started with The Rock saying those positive words that you captured in 2018. Re-signing last year and knowing where the company was going to go. The Rock sent the sword. He's always been on my side, and I got a chance to talk with him at Elimination Chamber, and there are a few things on the horizon. They're going to be pretty big once it becomes," McIntyre said. (From 01:10 to 01:28)

Going by the Scotsman's comments, he might be revealed as the heel group's third man at some point.

Ex-WWE star claims Triple H could be The Rock's secret third man

John Cena's heel turn was part of The Final Boss' plan, and many expect the duo to have more surprises in the coming weeks.

On the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English) said WWE could use Triple H as the third person in the storyline and help John Cena win the Undisputed WWE Title from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. The former star felt it wouldn't be the first time The Game would do what's "best for business."

"If there is a third person or if they want to stack the deck, Triple H. I know he's not wrestling anymore, but he can hit a Pedigree. It wouldn't be his first time doing what's best for business," English said. [From 39:00 to 39:17]

It'll be interesting to see what transpires in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 41.

