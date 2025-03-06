  • home icon
  • Surprising name to be The Rock's secret third man, says ex-WWE star, and appear at WrestleMania 41 to cost Cody Rhodes

Surprising name to be The Rock's secret third man, says ex-WWE star, and appear at WrestleMania 41 to cost Cody Rhodes

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Mar 06, 2025 20:12 GMT
The Rock and John Cena at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025! [Image credit: WWE.com]
The Rock and John Cena at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025! [Image credit: WWE.com]

The Rock and John Cena unleashed hell on Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto. However, many have speculated that there could be a third person in this union, and Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English), thinks Triple H can be revealed as that person at WrestleMania 41.

Cody Rhodes has the odds against him heading into his first WrestleMania as Undisputed WWE Champion. Earlier this month, John Cena sold his soul to The Final Boss, and he's now headed for his one-on-one match against The American Nightmare for the gold.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Aiden English entertained the popular theory of The Rock having a secret third man. The former WWE star stated Triple H would be a good fit to appear at WrestleMania 41 and cost Cody Rhodes the title.

"If there is a third person or if they want to stack the deck, Triple H. I know he's not wrestling anymore, but he can hit a Pedigree. It wouldn't be his first time doing what's best for business," English said. [From 39:00 to 39:17]

Check out his comments in the video below:

youtube-cover
Triple H reacted to John Cena's heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Triple H and John Cena have been bitter rivals in the past. However, The Game has often aligned with people he once went up against if it was best for business. Earlier this month, The Leader of Cenation sold his soul to The Final Boss in the closing act of Elimination Chamber in Toronto.

After the event, WWE had its standard post-event press conference, where Triple H reacted to John Cena's heel turn. The 14-time World Champion thinks The Franchise Player had earned every right to do whatever he wanted to in his last year as a performer.

"I believe that John Cena has been in this business and has been the focal point of this business. Dedicated his life to it and put his body on the line to a point that he has earned the right to do it whenever he wants to do it... He's earned that right to do it when he wants to do it, to go after what he wants to go after in whatever way he sees fit to do it," Hunter said.
youtube-cover
It'll be interesting to see what transpires when John Cena returns to Monday Night RAW.

If you use quote from the first part of this article, please credit Rebooked Wrestling podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
