Is Netflix's Running Point based on a true story? Explained

The sports comedy series Running Point premiered on Netflix on February 27, 2025. It features Kate Hudson in the role of Isla Gordon, president of the basketball team, Los Angeles Waves. It also features other actors, including Drew Tarver, Brenda Song, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Chet Hanks, and Toby Sandeman in crucial roles.

Kate Hudson's role in Running Point is loosely based on the life of Jeanie Buss, the president of the Los Angeles Lakers. According to Business Insider and other reputed publications, Buss pitched the idea of centering a project around her to Mindy Kaling, one of the show's producers.

Netflix's Running Point is based on real-life people

As mentioned, Netflix's Running Point draws inspiration from real life. Kate Hudson's character in the show is based on Jeanie Buss' life.

Brenda Song, who plays Ali Lee, one of Hundson's character's friends, is also loosely based on a real-life person. Song's character is allegedly based on Linda Rambis, the manager of special projects at the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Business Insider.

However, Running Point also takes some creative liberties and fictionalizes most aspects of the storytelling. For instance, while Jeanie inherited the responsibility of the Los Angeles Lakers from her father in real life, the show portrays her as inheriting it from her brother.

What is Netflix's Running Point about?

The first season of the series, spanning ten episodes, explores Kate Hudson's character, Isla Gordon's rise to power in an extremely male-dominated field. Born in a family where she only has brothers, Isla has often been overlooked. However, when a difficult situation causes her brother to step down from his position at Los Angeles Waves, Isla has to take up the responsibility.

The entire show chronicles Isla's character, trying to find a footing in the industry while facing adversities. These adversaries come in the form of extreme push from the other board members, including her brothers and the sports community at large.

The official logline for the show briefly reads:

"A reformed party girl must prove herself as a businesswoman when she's unexpectedly put in charge of her family's pro basketball team."

The cast of Running Point

Kate Hudson leads the Netflix show's cast as Isla Gordon, president of Los Angeles Waves. Drew Tarver plays Sandy Gordon, Isla's half-brother. He is also the chief advisor to the Lakes. Much like Isla, Sandy is driven by the desire to prove himself.

Scott MacArthur plays Ness Gordon, one of Isla's elder brothers. He also serves as the general manager of Los Angeles Waves. Ness is driven by a need to seek the approval of those around him, including his siblings.

Brenda Song portrays Ali Lee, one of Isla's closest friends and advisors. As the chief of staff at Waves, Ali has a strong understanding of the company's operations. With her extensive experience, she guides Isla as she navigates her role within the organization.

Other key characters in the series include Fabrizio Guido as Jackie Moreno, Chet Hanks as Travis Bugg, Toby Sandeman as Marcus Winfield, Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Ana Moreno, and Roberto Sanchez as Stephen Ramirez. All these characters are directly or indirectly associated with the Los Angeles Waves in the series.

Running Point is created by Elaine Ko, Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen. Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen also serve as showrunners for the series.

