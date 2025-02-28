Win or Lose episodes 5 and 6: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Win or Lose episodes 5 and 6 are all set to premiere in the upcoming week on Disney+. This latest collaboration between Disney and Pixar will see two new episodes of their original series premiere on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, on the streaming platform. The episodes are titled Steal and Mixed Signals and will focus on two new characters.

Ad

Going into Win or Lose episodes 5 and 6, fans can expect to follow Ira and Yuwen—two characters who have been mentioned in the show before. The Pixar animated series puts the spotlight on two characters every week as episodes focus on their lives and how they fit into the Pickles dynamic; the same can be expected this week too.

Release timing for Win or Lose episodes 5 and 6 explored

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here's a riveting new look at Apple's new medical drama: CLICK HERE

Win or Lose episodes 5 and 6 will be released on Disney+ on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 12 am Pacific Standard Time or 3 am Eastern Standard Time in the U.S.A. However, the episodes will premiere in different regions at different times. The table below will tell viewers when they can expect the show to premiere in their region:

Date Time Zone Wednesday, March 5, 2025 12:00 am Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, March 5, 2025 03:00 am Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, March 5, 2025 08:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, March 5, 2025 01:30 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, March 5, 2025 06:00 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, March 5, 2025 09:00 am Central European Time

Ad

Where to watch Win or Lose episodes 5 and 6?

Fans can tune in for Win or Lose episodes 5 and 6 exclusively on Disney+ on March 5, 2025, in the United States of America or other regions where the service is available. However, to watch the show, fans of the Pixar show will require a valid subscription to the streaming service.

The show will be available at no further cost for viewers with a subscription.

Ad

Recap of Win or Lose episodes 3 and 4

Expand Tweet

Ad

Episode 3 - Raspberry

Rochelle, Pickles' catcher, comes from a struggling family. While she is successful in her studies, she still works part-time to pay for her fee to be on the softball team. However, when working, she imagines herself as a seasoned businesswoman and finds out that the rent has significantly increased. This leads to her taking bribes from students to cheat on their students, which lands her in trouble.

However, when Rochelle's mother Vanessa confronts her about this, she evades the blame. Still a bit short of paying the fees, Rochelle then decides to sell her new cleats. However, she has to travel to the outskirts for this and realizes that she doesn't have her phone with her. She ultimately finds herself at a high school party where she meets the buyers and the mascot who want to buy the cleats.

Ad

But they reveal that they don't have the money and need the keys to the concession stand to steal from it so they can pay her. They then chase Rochelle, who ends up finding a payphone and pleads her mother to come and pick her up.

Episode 4 - Pickle

Vanessa—Rochelle and Zane's single mother—gets fired by her boss at the grocery store. However, being an influencer, she finds comfort in her social media followers. She hides being fired from Rochelle and starts seeking out other jobs. She is then notified about Rochelle helping students cheat on their tests and she checks her phone to see who she has been helping to cheat.

Ad

She then learns that Rochelle is about to sell her shoes so she asks her followers to help find her daughter. She eventually tracks Rochelle down to a party but struggles to find her. At the end of the episode, she gets a call from Rochelle, retrieves her, and tells her that they need to talk about whatever has been going on.

What can fans expect from Win or Lose episodes 5 and 6?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Going into Win or Lose episodes 5 and 6, fans can expect to see the focus be put on Ira and Yuwen. In the show, Ira is Taylor's younger sister, while Yuwen is someone who has a crush on Taylor. Fans can certainly expect the two episodes to juxtapose with each other as well.

While details on Ira's episodes remain scarce, fans can expect Yuwen's episode to deal with him being a selfish pitcher and how it plays into his character arc.

Ad

For further updates on Win or Lose episodes 5 and 6, stay tuned with us.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback