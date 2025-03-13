Park Bo-gum and IU’s 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' tops Netflix’s charts right upon its release day

According to the global OTT ranking site FlixPatrol, When Life Gives You Tangerines topped Netflix’s TV show rankings in ten countries, including Korea, Hong Kong, and Singapore, as of March 10, and secured the sixth spot globally.

The drama starring IU and Park Bo-gum has also made its way onto Netflix’s official weekly Global Top 10 list. According to Netflix's rankings for the most-watched content from March 3 to 9, the series, which premiered on March 7, secured the No. 4 spot among non-English shows with 3.6 million views.

The series quickly rose in popularity, debuting at No. 1 in the TV-OTT drama buzz rankings. Meanwhile, IU topped the TV-OTT drama cast buzz rankings, with Park Bo-gum closely following in the No. 2 spot.

When Life Gives You Tangerines premiered on March 7, 2025. It follows the adventurous journey of Ae-soon, a spirited rebel, and Gwan-sik, a steadfast figure, as they face the challenges life throws at them.

The project is led by Lim Sang-choon, writer of When the Camellia Blooms, and Kim Won-seok, director of My Mister and Misaeng. The cast features Park Bo-gum, IU, Park Hae-joon, and Moon So-ri.

Spanning several decades, When Life Gives You Tangerines follows Oh Ae-sun (IU), a headstrong rebel from Jeju who refuses to accept her fate, and Yang Gwan-sik (Park Bo-gum), her steadfast companion who has loved her for as long as he can remember.

When Life Gives You Tangerines pays tribute to the youthful and tender years of our parents, depicting a mother's first love, a father's acts of bravery, a grandmother's rebellious youth, and a grandfather's romantic era. Ae-sun is a brave and free-spirited rebel, yet she experiences discomfort when challenging established norms. Despite the many obstacles life presents, she stays hopeful and determined.

She wants to be a poet, even without going to school, and expresses her feelings without hesitation. This is in stark contrast to Gwan-Sik, who is quiet and hardworking. Revealing his affection for someone is quite difficult for him, and her laughter and tears make his response even harder. Despite this, his love for her does not change—he has been in love with her from the very beginning and dedicates all his time to her.

When Life Gives You Tangerines: The story so far

The drama begins with Ae-sun, a 70-year-old woman reflecting on her childhood in Jeju, and then flashes back to the 1950s when she was 10 years old. She was a bright spark of a child who aspired to be a poet, living with her hardworking haenyeo mother and nurturing her close friendship with Gwan-sik.

Ae-sun eventually faces the harsh realities of life; poverty and her mother's death make everything even more difficult. However, throughout all this suffering, Gwan-sik remains by her side, doing everything he can to support her.

By 1967, Ae-sun, now 18, had nowhere to turn, so she asked Gwan-sik to marry her. They elope to start a new life in 1968, but things don't go as planned, forcing them to return home. Back in Jeju, life doesn't get any easier for Ae-sun and Gwan-sik, but they persevere, eventually marrying and welcoming their daughter, Geum-myeong. Gwan-sik risks his life at sea as a fisherman, while Ae-sun spends her days cooking and caring for their family.

Years later, now middle-aged, Ae-sun visits Geum-myeong in Seoul. There, she listens as her daughter firmly stands her ground, refusing to sacrifice her career for the sake of marriage. As Ae-sun and Gwan-sik leave, they exchange lighthearted banter, teasing each other about growing old together.

The next episode of When Life Gives You Tangerines is scheduled to be released on March 14.

