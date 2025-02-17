How to watch Ghosts? Watch options for the sitcom explored

Ghosts, an adaptation of the eponymous British series, premiered in 2021 to wide acclaim. Joe Wiseman and Joe Port adapted the American version for CBS and also served as the showrunners.

The British version of the show was written and performed by the theatrical production collective group Them There. This group has also worked on the production of other sitcoms like Yonderland and Horrible Histories.

The CBS sitcom has four seasons, and four episodes of the fourth season are yet to be released. It's available to stream on Paramount+ with a subscription. Keep reading to find out more streaming options for the comedy sitcom.

Where can Ghosts be streamed?

After the success of the first season of the horror comedy sitcom Ghosts, it was renewed for a second season in the same month. Season 2 was released in September 2022. The third season premiered in February 2024, while the fourth season began airing in October 2024.

The new episodes are released weekly on CBS on Thursdays. The show is primarily available for streaming on CBS Network. So, viewers can catch the new episodes live on CBS.

Further, all seasons of the show can be streamed on Paramount+, Paramount+ Apple TV Channel, Paramount+ Amazon Channel and Paramount+ Roku Premium Channel.

Fans can also stream the Ghosts season 4 on fuboTV, for free with ads on Pluto TV, and Spectrum on Demand. It'd also available for buying on Amazon Video, Apple TV, Fandango At Home and Microsoft Store. Viewers in Canada can watch it through Global TV.

What is the plot of Ghosts?

A still from Ghosts (Image via Global TV)

In Ghosts, Samantha and Jaynath Arondekar are a married couple from New York. While Jay is a chef, his wife is a freelance journalist. They are over the moon on learning that Sam has inherited a beautiful country house from her great-aunt Sophie Woodstone.

However, all their joy goes down the drain when they realize that the house is falling apart and is haunted by ghosts. These ghosts are of the previous occupants of the house from different eras of American history.

They appear the way they had died and are bound to the property until they crossover to the afterlife. After a near-death experience, Sam gains the ability to see and interact with ghosts. Jay, though, cannot see them but still attempts to communicate with them.

Meet the cast and characters of Ghosts

A still from Ghosts (Image via Global TV)

As the title suggests, most of the characters of the comedy sitcom are ghosts that inhabit the house Sam inherited from her great-aunt Sophie. In fact, Sam and Jay are the only two main living characters.

The Lovely Bones actress Rose McIver appears as Sam. McIver stars as Amber Moore in A Christmas Prince film series. Jay is portrayed by Utkarsh Ambudkar, best known for his roles in movies like Brittany Runs a Marathon and The Broken Hearts Gallery.

Cast members who appear as the main ghosts:

Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn, a Viking from Norway

Román Zaragoza as Sasappis, a Lenape man from 1513

Brandon Scott Jones as Captain Isaac Higgintoot, a Continental Army officer

Rebecca Wisocky as Henrietta Hetty Woodstone, the lady of the manor

Danielle Pinnock as Alberta Haynes, a Prohibition-era lounge singer

Sheila Carrasco as Susan Montero, a hippie from the 1960s

Richie Moriarty as Peter Pete Martino, a travel agent and Pinecone Trooper leader from 1985

Asher Grodman as Trevor Lefkowitz, a stockbroker from the 2000s

There are also some other living characters and recurring ghosts who appear throughout the four seasons of the show.

