Ginny & Georgia season 3: Release date & time, plot and everything we know so far

Ginny & Georgia season 3 is set to return to Netflix on June 5, 2025. The show's fans are eagerly anticipating this new chapter, and the season premiere is approaching. Netflix will stream the series, so viewers only need a subscription to follow the Miller family. Georgia and Ginny's complicated lives and Wellsbury relationships will likely be explored in the third season.

This season will examine what happened after her arrest and how the Miller family tried to deal with all the chaos. Viewers can expect plenty of drama, emotional conflicts, and complex family dynamics when the entire season is released.

This season, Ginny will face new challenges, including changes in her relationships, especially with Marcus, and her own emotional growth. Fans can look forward to intense moments as the show delves deeper into the characters' lives and their personal and family issues.

In season 3, Georgia will also fight to clear her name and take back control of her future while dealing with the stresses of motherhood.

Release date and time of Ginny & Georgia season 3

Ginny & Georgia season 3 is set to premiere on June 5, 2025. Here is the release schedule for various regions in the USA:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) June 5, 2025 3:00 AM Central Standard Time (CST) June 5, 2025 2:00 AM Mountain Standard Time (MST) June 5, 2025 1:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (PST) June 5, 2025 12:00 AM

The show will be available for streaming on Netflix at these times. Subscribers can watch all the episodes of the season at once, as Netflix continues its tradition of releasing entire seasons at once.

Episode details of Ginny & Georgia season 3

Season 3 of Ginny & Georgia will consist of 10 episodes. Each episode will delve into different aspects of the characters’ lives, further developing the storylines that have kept viewers hooked. Here are the episode details:

Episode Number Episode Name Episode 1 This Wouldn’t Even Be a Podcast Episode 2 Beep Beep Freaking Beep Episode 3 Friends Can Dance Episode 4 The Bitch Is Back Episode 5 Boom Goes the Dynamite Episode 6 At Least It Can’t Get Worse Episode 7 That’s Wild Episode 8 Is That a Packed Lunch? Episode 9 It’s Time for My Solo Episode 10 Monsters

Plot of Ginny & Georgia season 3

A still from Ginny & Georgia season 3 (Image via Netflix)

In season 3, Georgia’s arrest is central to the story. The season begins with her being taken into custody, and the narrative focuses on her legal battles and her attempts to clear her name. Her children, Ginny and Austin, are deeply affected by the arrest and must navigate the complex emotions tied to their mother’s fate.

As Georgia faces a murder charge, the season explores themes of justice, family loyalty, and survival. The plot also delves into Ginny’s personal growth as she starts to make tough decisions and accept her actions. Her relationship with Marcus will continue to evolve, and there will be emotional developments that challenge her.

The season explores new relationships and dynamics, providing a deeper look into the Miller family’s emotional turmoil.

Production, direction, and cast

Ginny & Georgia was created by Sarah Lampert. Season 3 sees a change in the showrunner with Sarah Glinski taking over. Lampert, alongside Glinski, serves as an executive producer.

In a conversation with Tudum, published on May 8, 2025, Lampert shared,

"Going into it, we knew our core driving force isn’t the plot twists and turns, but the emotional truth of these two women (Ginny & Georgia). We care about these characters, they are messy and complicated and real, and that’s why we’re invested in the wild season they’re about to go through."

Ty Doran and Noah Lamanna join this season as new characters. Brianne Howey returns as Georgia, Antonia Gentry as Ginny, and Diesel La Torraca as Austin, along with other key characters.

Ginny & Georgia season 3 will be available to watch exclusively on Netflix.

