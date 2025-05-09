Mercy for None on Netflix: Release date, plot, cast, trailer, and all you need to know about So Ji-sub starrer

On May 9, 2025, Netflix Korea announced the release date of its highly anticipated upcoming series, Mercy for None, starring So Ji-sub. The announcement included a poster and a trailer for the drama series. Mercy for None will premiere on June 6, 2025.

So Ji-sub will be making a comeback to noir action with this drama after 13 years. Mercy to None revolves around Ki-jun, who has cut his own Achilles tendon and returns to the underworld after 11 years. He seeks revenge for the death of his younger brother Ki-seok and is now determined to uncover the mastermind behind the death.

The drama series is based on a popular Naver webtoon of the same name, which depicts the world of cold and intense violence.

Mercy for None: Plot and cast

So Ji-sub plays the titular role of Nam Ki-jun, who was once a key member of the Bongsan Gang led by Koo Bong-san. He fought through bloody turf wars that helped the gang rise to power.

But everything changes when his younger brother, Nam Ki-seok, joins the rival gang Joowoon, which is under Lee Ju-un. To protect his brother, Ki-jun makes a difficult and drastic choice. He leaves the gang and, to prove that he will never return, he cuts his Achilles tendon.

Eleven years later, he lives a quiet life, runs a small beverage supply business, and serves establishments owned by Bongsan. He now has no intention of returning to his old ways. However, when Nam Ki-seok, who is now second in command of Joowoon, is found dead under mysterious circumstances, Nam Ki-jun knows he can't stay away.

To seek revenge and uncover the truth about his brother's death, he returns to the world he left behind. He comes back to a place where old grudges still linger, power has shifted, and nothing appears as it seems.

The cast of Mercy for None includes So Ji-sub as Nam Ki-jun. Ahn Kil-kang portrays Koo Bon-sang's character. Lee Jun-hyuk will make a special appearance as Nam Ki-seok, Ki-jun's younger brother.

So Ji-sub debuted as a model but later became known for his roles in television series and movies such as Something Happened in Bali, Rough Cut, Phantom, Master's Sun, and Cain and Abel.

Mercy for None: Trailer and promotional poster

The promotional poster for Mercy for None shows So Ji-sub as Ki-jun, who is standing alone in a narrow alley surrounded by fallen men. There is blood scattered on the world, which hints at a fierce battle Ki-jun has faced alone. The poster ignites curiosity about the cold journey of revenge to uncover the secrets behind his brother's death.

The official trailer starts with Ki-jun's words (So Ji-sub). He says:

"Do you remember the promise we made 11 years old? I kept my word but the two of you didn't keep yours."

He is armed with a baseball bat and is seen fighting in an alleyway against several men, showcasing intense action scenes. The trailer ends with a close-up of Ki-jun covered in blood and states:

"I need to end this."

The trailer raises curiosity about what awaits him at the end of his long and lonely journey.

Mercy for None will air on Netflix on June 6, 2025.

