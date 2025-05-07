"And we cheer!!!!" - Fans react as Lee Joon-hyuk reportedly set to lead SBS fantasy occult drama, Awakening

On May 7, 2025, iMBC Entertainment reported that Lee Joon-hyuk will be appearing on the upcoming SBS drama series, titled Awakening. The Love Scout star will reportedly play the lead role of a high school teacher and an exorcist.

The drama series is a fantasy genre work that deals with supernatural and occult elements. The story revolves around the incidents that take place in a high school.

In an older interview after wrapping up the drama series Love Scout, the actor revealed that he would like to play a role involving exorcism and the supernatural, as he was obsessed with Supernatural. He stated, as reported by iMBC:

"I've recently become obsessed with 'Supernatural'. I'd like to try acting in something like exorcism or supernatural phenomena. (In my previous works) I've caught a lot of people, so I wonder if I should try catching a ghost this time."

Fans took to social media to express their enthusiasm and excitement for the actor's upcoming project. One fan remarked that the news made them "cheer."

"And we cheer!!!!" exclaimed a fan on X.

Similar fan reactions continued on X, where they speculated about the upcoming series.

"Is it based from this anime? Then I'd love to see #LeeJunHyuk as a sweet, caring teacher and an exorcist with a monster left hand!" reacted a fan on X.

"Wait, the plot really seems similar to Han Yeri's The Sense... I'm not gonna be shocked if Lee Jungheum will direct this lol," another fan remarked.

"The drama promises a fresh mix of suspense, fantasy, and emotional depth, with Lee at the center of the action," said another fan on X.

More reactions discussed Lee Joon-hyuk and how he was "booked and busy" while celebrating his casting in his favourite genre at last.

"Another casting news for junhyuk for the third time this year, i think? he’s so booked and busy…sir, do you have a secret family or something?" questioned a fan.

"Your casting in your favorite genre makes me happy. I'm glad that our Junhyuki is challenging himself in different genres...I'm really looking forward to watching it!!" wrote another fan on X.

"Korea decided that 2025 will be the year everyone talks to ghosts lmao," added a fan.

More about Lee Joon-hyuk and his works

Lee Joon-hyuk made his debut in 2006 by starring in a music video by Typhoon, which was a hip-hop band. He started his acting journey with the drama series First Wives Club in 2007, followed by various supporting roles.

His big break came with roles in drama series such as Three Brothers, released in 2009, I Am Legend in 2010, City Hunter in 2011 and Man from the Equator in 2012.

He gained popularity with drama series such as Stranger and Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds in 2017. He was cast in the lead role for the medical drama, A Poem a day in 2018. He was also part of the independent movie named Baseball Girl, which premiered at the Busan International Film Festival in 2019.

Lee Joon-hyuk starred as a homicide detective in the time travel mystery thriller 365: Repeat the Year in 2020, which earned him the Best Acting Award at the Asia Artist Awards and the Excellence Award at the MBC Drama Awards.

His 2023 drama series Vigilante was based on a Webtoon and made its debut once again at the Busan International Film Festival. Lee Joon-hyuk was nominated for the Best Actor Award at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards for his role in the 2024 drama series, Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard.

Lee Joon-hyuk is all set to star in Netflix's upcoming drama series, The Art of Sarah, along with Shin Hye-sun.

