When Life Gives You Tangerines sweeps big: Complete winners list at the 2025 Baeksang Arts Awards 

The 61st Baeksang Arts Awards took place in style at COEX's D Hall in Seoul on May 5, 2025. Partnering with Gucci for the third consecutive year, the ceremony celebrated outstanding achievements across television, film, and theater. Comedian Shin Dong-yup, idol turned actress Suzy, and actor Park Bo-gum returned as hosts for the fourth time, leading the evening with ease and charm.

In addition to these three main hosts, a star-studded lineup of presenters took the stage to announce the winners. Some of the celebrities who graced the event with their presence included BIBI, Nana, Ong Seong-wu, Jung Eun-ji, Seo In-guk, Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Seon-ho, Jang Ki-yong, Kim Hye-yoon, Im Si-wan, Kim Yoo-jung, Kim Young-kwang, Lee Jae-in, and Yoon Si-yoon, Kyung Soo-jin.

Baeksang Arts Awards 2025: Full list of winners across TV, film, and theater

Netflix's When Life Gives You Tangerines was the largest winner in the television category of the Baeksang Arts Awards. The popular series won 4 of the highest awards, which included: Best Drama, Best Supporting Actor for Choi Dae-hoon (Bu Sang-Gil), Best Supporting Actress for Yeom Hye-ran (Jeon Gwang-rye), and Best Screenplay for Im Sang Choon.

The Grand Prize in the TV category of the Baeksang Arts Awards went to Culinary Class Wars, while actor Ju Ji-hoon (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call) and Kim Tae-ri (Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born) won Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively. This marked Kim Tae-ri’s second Best Actress Baeksang win, following her 2022 victory for Twenty-Five Twenty-One.

Harbin took the first prize in the movie category of the Baeksang Arts Awards, earning Best Film and the Grand Prize through cinematographer Hong Kyung Pyo's award. Revolver also did well, with Jeon Do Yeon as Best Actress and Oh Seung-wook being declared Best Director. At the same time, Lovely Runner leads Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon took home the Prizm Popularity Awards, adding to their recognition as fan favourites.

Here's the full list of winners at the 2025 Baeksang Arts Awards:

Baeksang Arts Awards 2025 winners - Television/Drama

Grand Prize (Daesang): Culinary Class Wars (Netflix) Best Drama: When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix) Best Actor: Ju Ji-hoon (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call) Best Actress: Kim Tae-ri (Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born) Best Director: Song Yeon-hwa (Doubt) Best Supporting Actor: Choi Dae-hoon (When Life Gives You Tangerines) Best Supporting Actress: Yeom Hye-ran (When Life Gives You Tangerines) Best Screenplay: Im Sang-choon (When Life Gives You Tangerines) Best New Actor: Choo Young-woo (The Tale of Lady Ok) Best New Actress: Chae Won-bin (Doubt) Best Variety Show: Punghyanggo (DdeunDdeun) Best Educational Show: Special-Hakjeon (SBS) Best Male Entertainer: Shin Dong-yup Best Female Entertainer: Lee Soo-ji Best Technical Direction: Jang Yeong-gyu (Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born – music)

Baeksang Arts Awards 2025 winners - Film

Grand Prize (Daesang): Hong Kyung-pyo (Harbin – cinematography) Best Film: Harbin Best Actor: Jo Jung-suk (Pilot) Best Actress: Jeon Do-yeon (Revolver) Best Director: Oh Seung-wook (Revolver) Best Supporting Actor: Yoo Jae-myung (Land of Happiness) Best Supporting Actress: Claudia Kim (A Normal Family) Best Scenario: Shin-chul, Park Chan-wook (Uprising) Best New Director: Oh Jung-min (House of the Seasons) Best New Actor: Jung Sung-il (Uprising) Best New Actress: Roh Yoon-seo (Hear Me: Our Summer) Best Technical Direction: Jo Young-wook (Uprising – music)

Baeksang Arts Awards 2025 winners - Special Awards

Gucci Impact Award: The Land of Morning Calm PRIZM Popularity Award (Male): Byeon Woo-seok PRIZM Popularity Award (Female): Kim Hye-yoon

Baeksang Arts Awards 2025 winners - Theater

Young Theater Award: Gongnori Club (Dried Pepper and Peach Scent Lipstick) Best Acting: Kwak Ji-sook (Jews of Malta) Baeksang Theater Award: Tungso Sori (Seoul Metropolitan Theater)

This prestigious event welcomed top-tier talent from across the industry, with nominees chosen through a detailed review of last year's most impactful performances. The ceremony was broadcast on JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4, with highlights available on the official Baeksang YouTube channel.

