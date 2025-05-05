"He deserves this so so much" — Fans cheer as Byeon Woo-seok wins first Baeksang popularity award for Lovely Runner

Byeon Woo-seok won his first Baeksang Arts Award on May 5, 2025, grabbing the male Prism Popularity Award during the 61st ceremony of the exclusive event. The actor, who became extremely popular after his stint in Lovely Runner, was chosen by a massive 2.4 million votes during the fan-based selection.

During his acceptance speech, Byeon Woo-seok thanked his fandom, Postbox, from the heart. He appreciated the tremendous support that had been with him all along, saying,

"I am very grateful for the popularity award. I truly appreciate the fans who have supported me in my busy daily life. If it weren't for your interest and love, I wouldn't be here."

Reflecting on the feedback Byeon Woo-seok received for Lovely Runner, he shared that many found the drama comforting—something he aspires to continue delivering as an actor.

"While doing the drama, I received a lot of feedback, but what stands out the most is that it was comforting. I will do my best to become an actor who provides comfort. Thank you so much, and I love you, Postbox (fandom name). Happy birthday to the representative," the actor said.

Following the announcement, fans flooded social media with congratulatory posts. Many expressed their support for the actor and reflected on the journey of the drama, highlighting its challenges and the recognition it ultimately received. One fan wrote,

"I can't express how proud i am of wooseok, seeing him grow has been an honor to me, and i hope there's many more awards to come! he deserves this so so much, congratulations wooseoki."

"My actor, Byeon Woo Seok... watching you continue to grow brings me to tears. You've worked so hard, and you truly deserve this. Let's walk into the days ahead with joy in our hearts," wrote a netizen.

"You know what so great about #LovelyRunner's #ByeonWooseok nomination clip??That's his own voice singing the successful OST of the drama as the BGM. You can call me overreacting but i am always so happy with every little things he achieved. HE IS JUST ALWAYS SO COOL FOR ME," mentioned this supporter.

"ANOBAAAAAAA you deserve all the love and support!!! You deserve the worlddd wooseokiiee," said an X user.

"Byeon wooseok receiving his first baeksang trophy word falls short to describe how proud i am for you i can't help but burst in tears. congrats wooseok! cheers to this & many more," posted another fan.

With Byeon Woo-seok, Lovely Runner co-star Kim Hye-yoon was also honored with the Female Prism Popularity Award at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards. Following their win, fans took to social media to celebrate the duo's well-earned recognition and reflect on their journey since the drama's success.

"This drama holds a special place in my heart bc I feel like kdrama community really came through for this gem drama faced boycott even before it aired, had no promo, NOT EVEN ONE KOPIKO AD and still managed to get so much attention... I'm so prouuuuud!" mentioned another netizen.

"Even though I was rooting for Haein and IU to win, they truly deserved the award as well, their careers have flourished since Lover Runner and they're absolutely lovely. Congratulations on the victory," said one X user.

"This makes sense. We watched his career take off last year becasue of this show," wrote an individual on X.

"Congratulations to both of you. It took almost a year to film and although the beginning was full of obstacles, they finally made it this far. Well done!" commented a netizen.

Byeon Woo-seok and IU reunite for modern royal romance Wife of a 21st Century Prince

Byeon Woo-seok is preparing for his next major role with IU in MBC's new drama Wife of a 21st Century Prince. Based in an imaginary present-day Korea where the monarchy persists, the romance series delves into class differences and individual conflicts behind palace gates.

IU stars as Sung Hee-joo, daughter of a prominent conglomerate family. While she possesses money and power, being a non-royal suddenly becomes an obstacle in her life.

Byeon Woo-seok plays Prince Lee An, the second prince of the king—royalty with no actual power or money. As the two start to figure out their odd affair, they begin to question the regulations that govern their lives.

Directed by Alchemy of Souls boss Park Joon-hwa, the drama intends to re-stage royal romance with a contemporary spin. It also brings back IU and Byeon Woo-seok after almost ten years since Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, where they appeared in cameo roles together for a moment as a troubled pair.

The 61st Baeksang Arts Awards, presented in partnership with Gucci, took place on May 5 at 8 pm (KST) in Hall D of Coex, Gangnam, Seoul. Recognized as South Korea’s only major awards ceremony honoring achievements across television, film, and theater, the event brought together stars from all corners of the entertainment industry.

