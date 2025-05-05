"The prince in him definitely shining" — Fans swoon over Byeon Woo-seok's look at Baeksang Arts Awards 2025 red carpet

On May 5, 2025, South Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok graced the 61st edition of the Baeksang Arts Awards. The annual event, which occurred at COEX D Hall in Seoul, drew a diverse roster of industry figures.

On the red carpet, the Lovely Runner star arrived sporting a white suit paired with dark trousers and a complementary bow tie. His hair was styled open, revealing his forehead.

Camerapersons captured his appearance alongside other guests before the main event began. Pictures quickly circulated on social media, and fans praised the actor's presence.

"The prince in him definitely shining," an X user commented.

Admirers hailed the 33-year-old's red carpet arrival, pointing out his stylish look.

"Wooseok looked insanely handsome on the Baeksang Awards red carpet—so tall and effortlessly charming, he totally stole the spotlight," a fan remarked.

"Byeon Woo Seok graces the Baeksang Awards red carpet like a true prince Charming and dignified, he radiates the aura of royalty," a user mentioned.

"THE SUIT IS WHITE, HIS SMILE IS PERFECT, MY HEART IS DONE," a person shared.

Comments online described him as resembling a prince and referenced features often seen in manhwa characters.

"The prince blood runs so deep inside byeon wooseok he looks like an actual royalty my gorgeous gorgeous man," a netizen said.

"Tall, dashing prince with unreal manhwa hair and genetically blessed features, come save me," a viewer noted.

"I EVEN REPEATED THIS PART MANY TIMES. I DIDN'T EXPECT TO MEET SUCH A HANDSOME PRINCE TODAY. OH NO. HE'S ALWAYS HANDSOME. BUT TODAY HE LOOKS MORE SHINE," another fan added.

Byeon Woo-seok wins Baeksang's PRISM Popularity Awards

The 61st Baeksang Arts Awards has drawn attention after the conclusion of its PRIZM Popularity Award, where actors Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon from Lovely Runner emerged with record-setting public support.

Online balloting, which ran for ten days from April 23 to May 2, stirred contention after fans accused the system of irregularities. Nevertheless, Byeon Woo-seok led the men's category with more than 2.4 million votes, setting a new record in the event's history.

His on-screen counterpart, Kim Hye-yoon, surpassed expectations by collecting more than 7.8 million ballots in the female division. The numbers mark the all-time highest vote totals in Baeksang's popularity category.

With the public vote phase now closed, attention pivots to the main honors, particularly Best Actor and Best Actress in television, regarded as the night's most prestigious prizes. Byeon Woo-seok, gaining momentum from his popularity win, is now a leading contender for Best Actor.

He faces a competitive lineup, including Park Bo-gum (When Life Gives You Tangerines), Lee Joon-hyuk (Dongjae, The Good or the Bastard), Joo Ji-hoon (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call), and Han Suk-kyu (Doubt).

Meanwhile, Byeon Woo-seok is set to appear in MBC's forthcoming series 21st Century Grand Prince's Wife (tentative title), co-starring IU. The show is set in an imagined contemporary Korea governed by a monarchy.

