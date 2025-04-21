IU and Byeon Woo-seok’s 21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife announces official cast, synopsis, & character introductions: Details

MBC’s highly anticipated Friday-Saturday drama 21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife has officially confirmed its main cast. The series is scheduled into its first-half 2026 broadcast schedule, as reported by Sports World on April 21.

Following the early casting announcements of IU and rising star Byun Woo-seok, actors have joined the lineup. Noh Sang-hyun—known for his powerful performances in Pachinko and Lovestruck in the City—and Gong Seung-yeon—praised for her nuanced roles in Evil Romance and The First Responders—have also been confirmed.

This marks the first MBC appearance for all four leads, heightening anticipation for their on-screen synergy.

21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife: Plot and Cast

21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife is written by Yoo Ah-in, directed by Park Joon-hwa, and produced by MBC and Kakao Entertainment. It is a modern romance that breaks away from social norms. It follows Seong Hee-joo, a woman from a wealthy family who lacks noble status, and Lee Wan, a royal son burdened by a title that grants him no real power.

The drama won the 2022 MBC Drama Script Contest. After three years of careful development, the series is now gearing up for production with a stellar creative team and cast.

IU stars as Seong Hee-joo, the second daughter of a chaebol family. She’s beautiful, smart, and successful in business, but still considered a “commoner” in high society. To gain the one thing she lacks—status—she enters into a contract marriage with Prince Ian, portrayed by Byeon Woo-seok.

Byeon Woo-seok plays Lee Wan, a modern-day prince who, although a royal level, finds himself remaining in the background. He maintains a public image of grace and composure, but deep inside, he harbours a passionate heart that has long been shunned.

When hope reemerges in the form of Hee-joo, who possesses the same uncertainties but takes another path, Wan finds himself at a point of crossroads in his life.

Noh Sang-hyun plays Prime Minister Min Jeong-woo, a close friend of Lee Wan and a political figure from a prominent mixed heritage. Jeong-woo is intelligent, handsome, and seemingly perfect. However, he carries an undisclosed love for Hee-joo, thus complicating the love triangle between Jeong-woo, Lee Wan, and Hee-joo in 21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife.

Gong Seung-yeon will be seen as Yoon Yi-rang, designated to be the queen. Yi-rang has made peace with her royal fate over personal desires, while safeguarding her royal destiny.

The official synopsis reads:

"Wife of a 21st Century Prince is a romance drama set in an alternate version of Korea ruled by a constitutional monarchy in the 21st century. The drama tells the story of chaebol heiress Sung Hee-Joo (IU) who is frustrated by her 'commoner' status despite having everything, and melancholic royal prince Lee Wan (Byeon Woo-Seok) whose royal blood is his ony identity and he has nothing despite being the son of the king. They forge to build their own destinies in a romance that breaks down social class barriers."

What does the producer have to say?

Director Park Joon-hwa, known for stylish hits like What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim and Alchemy of Souls, is set to helm 21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife. As per the Korean media outlet, Sports World, reported on April 21, 2025, MBC executive producer Kang Dae-sun expressed confidence in the project.

He called it a standout winner of the 2022 script contest, thanks to its unique premise and compelling characters.

He emphasized the three-year development effort to perfect the story. He also praised the casting of IU, Byeon Woo-seok, Noh Sang-hyun, and Gong Seung-yeon as “a dream team.”

Filming for 21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife is scheduled to begin soon, with the drama airing in the first half of 2026.

