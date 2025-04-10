Byeon Woo-seok to present the Grand Prize (Daesang) at the Asia Star Entertainer Awards 2025     

The South Korean media outlet Star News reported that the ASEA Organizing Committee has officially confirmed Byeon Woo-seok's participation as a presenter for the Grand Prize (Daesang) at the much-anticipated Asia Star Entertainer Awards 2025 on April 10. The award ceremony will take place at K-Arena, Yokohama, Japan, on May 28 and May 29, 2025.

Byeon Woo-seok is set to appear as a presenter for the Daesang on the second day of the Asia Star Entertainer Awards 2025.

For those unfamiliar, the Asia Star Entertainer Awards began in April 2024. This event honors the stars and artists who have represented Asia on a broader scale and have developed connections with fans through music. The first day of the event will be hosted by THE BOYZ's Juyeon, I.V's Lay, and actor Jang Keun-suk, who will present the Daesang.

Meanwhile, Kim Hye-yoon, MONSTA X's Hyungwon, and BOYZ's Younghoon will serve as the main hosts for the second day. The award show is hosted by media outlets Newsen and Star & Style magazine, alongside The Star & M. It is organized by the ASEA Organizing Committee and Zozotown.

Byeon Woo-seok has been confirmed to star in the upcoming series Wife of a 21st Century Prince alongside IU

Byeon Woo-seok and IU were confirmed to star alongside South Korean actress and singer IU in the upcoming romance drama Wife of a 21st Century Prince. The series will be directed by Park Joon-hwa, known for shows such as "Love Your Enemy," "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim," "Because This Is My First Life," "Alchemy of Souls," and others.

Meanwhile, Wife of a 21st Century Prince would be penned by screenwriter Yoo A-in. According to AsianWiki, the official synopsis for Byeon Woo-seok's upcoming drama is provided below:

"Set in the 21st century, with South Korea governed by a constitutional monarchy. Seong Hee-ju (IU) is the second daughter of the top chaebol family in the country. She has almost everything, including a beautiful appearance and intelligence. She is also fiercely competitive."

It further reads:

"Seong Hee-ju doesn't care that she is not part of the royal family, but her commoner status starts to become an obstacle in her life. This leads her to get involved with Prince Yian (Byeon Woo-seok), who is the second son of the King. Prince Yian is destined to have nothing, but his royal status. He always hides him from people, but, after he meets Seong Hee-Ju, he begins to change."

In recent news, the male artist rose to international stardom and domestic recognition after appearing in the time travel and romance drama Lovely Runner.

