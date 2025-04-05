IU gifts 'fish-shaped bread truck' to her onscreen daughter from When Life Gives You Tangerines 

On April 5, 2025, IU's thoughtful gesture of gifting a truck containing fish-shaped bread to her onscreen daughter, Shin Chae-rin, from the slice-of-life drama When Life Gives You Tangerines, went viral on social media. The child actress played the younger counterpart of Geum Myeong in the series.

Ad

Shin Chae-rin's official Instagram updated the K-drama Community that the female actress gifted her a truck filled with fish-shaped bread on the final day of shooting for When Life Gives You Tangerines. The pictures of the food truck with the images from the series featuring the mother-daughter duo were displayed on it.

Ad

Trending

Multiple solo pictures of Shin Chae-rin were also shared through the update. The billboards and banners featured phrases such as 'Today, it's Chae Rin's treat,' 'Everyone's beloved Shin Chae-rin. You Have worked so hard,' and others.

Shin Chae-rin's mother expressed gratitude to IU for sending a support truck for her daughter during the filming of When Life Gives You Tangerines

In the Instagram post shared by Shin Chae-rin's mother, she expressed gratitude to the female actress for extending support for her daughter. She stated it was a heartfelt gift. She further mentioned they appreciated her kind gesture. She captioned the post:

Ad

"Although, we are touched and appreciated every time because it was unimaginable. Speechless. IU mom who always cared for her."

Ad

For those unversed, IU played the double roles in the series When Life Gives You Tangerines. She portrayed the characters of Oh Ae-sun and her daughter Geum Myeong. She was accompanied by Park Bo-gum, who chronicled Gwan-shik. The other celebrities who joined the cast line-up included Kim Seon-ho, Moon So-ri, Park Hae-joon, Kim Tae-yeon, Kim Yong-rim, Na Moon-hee, Oh Min-ae, Yeom Hye-ran, and others.

According to Asianwiki, the official synopsis for When Life Gives You Tangerines has been provided below:

Ad

"Ae-Sun (IU) and Gwan-Sik (Park Bo-Gum) were born in Jeju, South Korea in the 1950's. Ae-Sun is a rebellious girl and a lover of books, but she is unable to attend school due to her poor family background."

The synopsis further reads:

"Under this circumstance, she never gives up on her dream of becoming a poet. She expresses her feelings freely without hiding anything. Gwan-Sik is a sincere and diligent young man. He doesn’t talk that much. Gwan-Sik loves only Ae-Sun and respects her."

Ad

The drama was helmed by director Kim Won-suk and penned by screenwriter Im Sang-choon.

In recent news, IU was confirmed to appear in the upcoming series Wife of a 21st Century Prince alongside Byeon Woo-seok.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More