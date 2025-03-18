"Taehyung Prince of Korea" — Fans proud as Chuncheon's City Mayor Yuk Dong-han recreated BTS' V's iconic military picture and extended his support

Chuncheon City's Mayor Yuk Dong-han recreated BTS' Kim Taehyung's iconic military picture and extended his support through the official Instagram account on March 7, 2025. The post went viral among the fandom on March 18, 2025, leaving them proud.

The politician shared a collage of him sitting on a bench against the backdrop of a tree-painted wall. While Kim Taehyung donned his military uniform and looked in the opposite direction, Mayor Yuk Dong-han, dressed in a formal suit tried to replicate the male artist's Instagarm post.

The Love Me Again singer shared his army picture through the official Instagram account on February 23, 2025. Subsequently, the fandom left multiple positive comments under Yuk Dong-han's post. An Instagram user mentioned that K-pop idols increased Chuncheon City's tourism with the impact and influence of the update. The mayor agreed with the opinion and thanked the user.

The post circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom ARMYs. Expressing pride in the male artist, an X user tweeted:

"Taehyung Prince of Korea indeed."

The fandom mentioned BTS member's impact and influence is "insane." They stated that he was working hard and continued to showcase their support for the male artist.

'You’re the best!! Thank you for always working hard ," a fan reacted.

"Taehyung impact is insane.. he literally got Mayor visited the place he took his photo," a fan shared.

"we know it’s a well known spot but taehyung turned it into a tourist attraction where ppl go just to take pics like him," a fan commented.

Many fans also noted that the male artist was really the Prince of South Korea.

"taehyung is really south korea’s prince because what do you mean he got the the mayor of chucheon and his wife to take a picture at the same spot as him," a user reacted.

"This level of influence is just unheard of wowow," a user shared.

"We need to be louder because this is crazy," a user commented.

Kim Taehyung was promoted to the rank of Sergeant

On February 23, 2025, BTS member revealed via an Instagram post that he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. The male artist shared multiple pictures of himself celebrating the latest milestone. He captioned the post:

"I came to report Sergeant Kim's survival! It's D-107. The scary winter is over, and I'll take care of yourself in the warm spring and get ready for it."

In recent news, the male artist released the track, Winter Ahead in collaboration with the South Korean singer Park Hyo-shin on November 20, 2024. He dropped two music videos on the official BANGTAN TV YouTube channel. Meanwhile, he went on to drop White Christmas, a rendition of Bing Crosby, on December 6, 2024, through Geffen Records.

BTS' V is expected to be discharged from the mandatory military service in June 2025.

