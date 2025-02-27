"Gorgeous man ever" — Fans react to Lovely Runner actor Byeon Woo-seok's look at the Prada FW25 show

On February 27, 2025, South Korean actor and model Byeon Woo-seok appeared at the Prada Fall/Winter 2025 Donna Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week. Byeon Woo-seok flew to Milan on February 24 via Incheon International Airport. He was a head-turner in an all-black ensemble: a smartly-furred wool jacket over a fitted turtleneck, straight-cut pants, and a pair of black shoes.

At Milan Fashion Week, Byeon Woo-seok was duly assigned to the first row for the Prada FW25 Donna Fashion Show. He was clad in a striped full-sleeve T-shirt and grey trousers coupled with a slim black belt.

Byeon Woo-seok's appearance at the show generated significant buzz on social media platforms. Fans lauded his sophisticated style and hailed him as the "gorgeous man ever." One fan wrote on X:

"Gorgeous man ever"

Some fans noted how Byeon Woo-seok saw a fan in a wheelchair and ran to her to greet her and give her his autograph. They compared the moment with his hit K-drama, Lovely Runner, where the female protagonist was confined to a wheelchair after an accident.

"Exactly, that’s our Prada prince byeon wooseok," a fan wrote.

"Wooseok went out to greet the fans then he saw someone in a wheelchair so he ran to her and gave his autograph omggg RYU SUNJAE IN REAL LIFE," another fan shared.

"Straight to a lovely runner scene," another fan added.

More similar reactions filled social media as they praised the actor for both his look and gesture.

"Still about wooseok who ran over & signed an autograph for a fan in a wheelchair.. Our sunjae," one fan commented.

"Aww Wooseok saw a fan in a wheelchair and he was about to go back inside but ran back to her instead and signed hwr an autograph. The real life-fication of LR Sol in a wheelchair," another fan wrote.

"Wooseok jail time for being too handsome too stunning too gorgeous too perfect that stole everyone's attention and caused everyone's death," another fan stated.

More about South Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok

South Korean actor and model Byeon Woo-seok rapidly ascended to prominence in the entertainment industry for his leading role in the 2024 hit drama Lovely Runner.

Byeon Woo-seok began his career as a model in the entertainment industry with actors such as Nam Joo-hyuk and Jang Ki-yong. He made his acting debut in 2016 with a role in the drama Dear My Friends.

Meanwhile, in Lovely Runner, Ryu Sun-jae is introduced as a struggling swimmer turned singer-actor. He suffered from depression, which led to him jumping off his balcony and ending his own life. He met Im Sol, a young woman played by actress Kim Hye-yoon, who abandoned her dream of being a film director because of a life-altering injury.

After her accident, Im Sol found solace in Sun-jae's songs while trying to overcome her own disability. She became his fan and was devastated when she learned that Sun-jae had taken his own life. However, by a twist of fate, she gets to time travel 15 years back to when she was in high school. There, she met Sun-jae again, but as students.

Im Sol decided that she would protect Sun-jae and stop him from becoming an idol so that she could avert his untimely death in the future. Their interlaced fates boast tales of love and loss and give everyone a second chance.

Meanwhile, Byeon Woo-seok received critical acclaim and numerous accolades for his role, including the Best Actor of the Year (Daesang) at the Asia Artist Awards. The series' original soundtrack, featuring the song, Sudden Shower, achieved significant success, entering the Billboard Global 200 and winning awards such as Best OST at the Melon Music Awards and the MAMA Awards.

Lovely Runner is available on Netflix and Viki Rakuten for global streaming.

