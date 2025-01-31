5 best Lee Jun-hyuk dramas to watch if you loved him in Love Scout

Before taking on interesting acting roles, Lee Jun-hyuk first appeared in the entertainment industry through a music video. In 2007, he officially began his acting career with a supporting role in First Wives' Club. After a series of minor roles, he rose to fame in 2009 with Three Brothers.

Recently, he starred opposite Han Ji-min in Love Scout. Fans who discovered him through his standout role in Love Scout may be eager to explore more of his work. With his ability to embody a wide range of characters, from action heroes to morally complex individuals, Lee Jun-hyuk has proven time and again that he is a powerhouse in the world of K-dramas.

For fans who enjoyed his engaging presence in Love Scout, here are five must-watch dramas that highlight the incredible talent of Lee Jun-hyuk.

City Hunter, Stranger, and more dramas to watch starring Lee Jun-hyuk

1) City Hunter (2011)

City Hunter (Image via NamuWiki)

Lee Jun-hyuk starred as Kim Young-joo, a skilled and honest prosecutor who stands up to corrupt bosses in City Hunter. He is a son of a wealthy, dishonest official. He struggles with his father's sins and chooses right over wrong. His great quest for justice conflicts with the City Hunter, even though they both seek the truth. Young-joo respects City Hunter's purpose and pursues justice through the courts, even if they're rivals.

His role as a moral compass and sorrowful character makes the show more compelling. He silently helps Na-na, the main character, find stability after her parents die because he feels bad about his father's crime. His honesty sets him apart, but his narrative ends tragically.

2) A Poem A Day (2018)

Lee Jun-hyuk stars in A Poem a Day as Ye Jae-wook, a skillful and diligent physical therapy professor. With his calm and professional manner, he acts as a mentor to younger therapists, assisting them through the difficulties of their jobs.

Despite his quiet demeanor, Jae-wook has a kind and caring side, especially towards his patients and colleagues. His encounters with Woo Bo-young, an aspiring poet-turned-physical therapist, bring dimension to the plot by combining medical drama and poignant moments. Lee Jun-hyuk's nuanced portrayal elevates Jae-wook to a grounded and compelling figure in this slice-of-life series.

3) Are You Human? (2018)

Still from the trailer of Are You Human? (Image via YouTube/Viki Global TV)

Lee Jun-hyuk stars in Are You Human? as Ji Young-hoon, Nam Shin's faithful assistant and closest confidant. Young-hoon, the only person who genuinely knows Nam Shin's problems, accepts the enormous burden of managing the AI robot Nam Shin III while the real Nam Shin is in a coma.

Young-hoon is pragmatic, composed, and genuinely committed to preserving his friend's legacy. His past, linked to the powerful PK Group, adds layers to his character as he navigates the perilous waters of business politics. His portrayal deepens Young-hoon's character, depicting him as divided between duty and emotion. His quiet passion and unwavering dedication make him one of the series' most interesting characters.

4) Stranger (2017-2020)

Lee Jun-hyuk's performance in Stranger is one of the most highly praised of his career. He plays the role of Seo Dong-jae, a morally ambiguous prosecutor whose actions and motives keep the audience wondering. Lee Jun-hyuk delivers a nuanced and powerful performance in this drama, which features a captivating plot centered around corruption and legal disputes.

Moreover, he is one of the highlights of the series due of the complexity of his character and his ability to effortlessly transition between charm and cunning. Stranger is a show that you must watch if you enjoy intricate stories and characters who are not clearly good or bad.

5) 365: Repeat the Year (2020)

Still from the trailer of 365 Repeat The Year (Image via Youtube/KOCOWA TV)

In 365: Repeat the Year, Lee Jun-hyuk plays Ji Hyung-joo, an experienced detective who gets the opportunity to restart his life by traveling back in time. After witnessing his partner's tragic death, he wishes for another chance to change what happened. What begins as an opportunity for redemption quickly becomes a dangerous puzzle. He and nine other people, who also traveled back a year in time, begin to face bizarre and deadly situations.

Hyung-joo's investigative skills make him a good guide in uncovering the truth about their strange situation. As he navigates betrayal, unexpected twists, and life-and-death situations, his character remains sharp, resilient, and emotionally compelling. He delivers a powerful performance that keeps the excitement alive in 365: Repeat the Year.

Lee Jun-hyuk’s impressive range and talent have solidified his place as one of the most dynamic actors in Korean dramas. Fans who admired his role in Love Scout will find much to enjoy in these dramas, each showcasing a unique aspect of his versatility.

