Ginny & Georgia season 3: Release date, cast, plot, and more

Ginny & Georgia season 3 is set to premiere on June 5, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. Fans of the mother-daughter drama have eagerly awaited new episodes after season 2 ended with a cliffhanger.

The show chronicles the lives of Ginny and her mother, Georgia, as they deal with complex relationships, secrets, and personal hardships. Season 3 promises more character development and new twists under a new showrunner. The upcoming season will pick up immediately after Georgia's arrest for murder at her wedding in season 2, leaving Ginny questioning everything.

According to Netflix, Ginny & Georgia season 3 will continue the stories of beloved characters while introducing new faces. According to showrunner Sarah Glinski, the series' emotional depth will be examined in novel ways. Ginny and Georgia's relationship is going to be put to the ultimate test as they encounter new obstacles and difficulties.

Everything to know about Ginny & Georgia season 3

Overview of the show

The Netflix original series Ginny & Georgia debuted in February 2021, focusing on Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey) and her teenage daughter, Ginny.

As Ginny battles her personal life and her complex relationship with her mother, Georgia is portrayed as a charming yet private woman leading a challenging life. The series stands out for its blend of humor, mystery, and drama.

The show quickly gained popularity, with season 2 premiering in January 2023. It remained in Netflix’s Global Top 10 for nearly two months across 88 countries, proving its widespread appeal. The second season delved deeper into issues like mental health, self-harm, and teenage struggles, earning praise for its raw and realistic portrayal of these topics.

Cast and new additions

The main cast of Ginny & Georgia season 3 includes:

Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller

Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller

Felix Mallard as Marcus

Diesel La Torraca as Austin

Sara Waisglass as Max

Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph

Raymond Ablack as Joe

Jennifer Robertson as Ellen

Katie Douglas as Abby

Chelsea Clark as Norah

Nathan Mitchell as Zion

New cast members joining this season include:

Ty Doran as Wolfe, a poetry classmate of Ginny who dislikes poetry.

Noah Lamanna as Tris, a smart skateboarder and close friend of Marcus and Silver.

What to expect from Ginny & Georgia season 3?

Georgia's arrest for murder is the main plot point of Ginny & Georgia season 3. Ginny and Austin were shocked when she was arrested at her wedding. The new season will examine how Ginny responds to this crisis and whether she stays by her mother's side.

Although Georgia has always been prepared to take drastic measures to keep her family safe, her arrest could change everything. The show will delve deeper into her secrets and motivations as her past behavior comes under scrutiny. Meanwhile, Ginny has to choose between continuing in her mother's footsteps or going in a different direction.

Other relationships will also evolve in season 3. Marcus and Ginny’s complicated romance will take unexpected turns, while Max, Abby, and Norah will face their own personal challenges. Mayor Paul Randolph, who was set to marry Georgia, will play a crucial role as he deals with the fallout of her arrest.

Production and direction

Ginny & Georgia season 3 is led by a new showrunner, Sarah Glinski, replacing Debra J. Fisher. The series creator, Sarah Lampert, remains involved as an executive producer.

The production team includes Jeff Tahler, Jenny Daly, Holly Hines, Daniel March, Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, and Armand Leo as executive producers. Additionally, Elena Blekhter and Ali Kinney serve as co-executive producers.

Plot summary

Following Georgia's arrest, the story will continue in Ginny & Georgia season 3. On her wedding day, she was arrested in a police vehicle on suspicion of killing Tom Fuller. Ginny was devastated by the incident and began to doubt her mother's loyalty.

Although Georgia has always gone to great lengths to protect her family, her behavior has finally caught up with her. The upcoming season will explore whether she can avoid the repercussions of her actions. Meanwhile, Ginny has to choose between supporting her mother and escaping Georgia's influence.

Viewers can expect unexpected alliances and new relationships as the season goes on. The struggles faced by Marcus, Max, and Abby will add depth to the plot. New characters will also emerge, challenging convictions and choices.

Fans can expect shocking twists, heartfelt moments, and unexpected betrayals. Stay tuned for more news and updates on Ginny & Georgia season 3 and similar projects as the year progresses.

