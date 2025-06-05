7 things to remember before watching Ginny & Georgia season 3

Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia premiered in early 2023, so it's safe to say that fans need a quick refresher before they start watching season 3, which premiered on June 5, 2025. The show follows the eponymous mother-daughter duo, who, after constantly being on the run, settle down and start life anew in Wellsbury, Massachusetts. But Georgia's past demons haunt her, making her attempt at a fresh start almost impossible.

By the end of season 2, fans had hope for Georgia finally getting her happy ending, but the universe had other plans. A disrupted wedding, a murder accusation, and other issues plague the Millers as they enter season 3 of the hit drama. Here's what you must know before diving into a Ginny & Georgia binge.

What went down in Ginny & Georgia seasons 1 and 2

1) Georgia almost called it quits on marrying Paul towards the end of season 2

Paul and Georgia got engaged at the end of season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Most of Ginny & Georgia season 2 saw Georgia's relationship with Paul, the town Mayor, blossom. They engaged couple made strides in their relationship, but as suspected, Georgia's past came back to haunt her in the form of Gil, her abusive ex-boyfriend and the father of her son, Austin.

When she realized how messy things were, Georgia called the wedding venue and cancelled her upcoming nuptials. After the couple reconciled, they ended up marrying in another venue, where all their loved ones showed up to celebrate the union.

The show was very distinct in showcasing the differences in her relationship with Paul compared to her abusive partners in the past. It made it clear that she wasn't just marrying Paul for the money or social status, but also out of love.

2) Gil returned in season 2

Gil became a thorn in Georgia's life in season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Gil, Austin's father, came back, and fans got a glimpse of their past relationship—gifts, his abuse of Georgia, and Georgia's pregnancy—through flashbacks throughout Ginny & Georgia season 2. Naturally, in the present day, Georgia didn't trust Gil, who claimed he had changed. When she refused to let him back into Austin's life, he blackmailed her and forced her to pay him money to keep quiet about how she had framed him for embezzlement.

Things got violent when Gil physically abused Georgia at her home, leading to Austin shooting him in the arm. Georgia, Ginny, and Austin cleaned up all traces of the incident before Paul returned home.

3) Paul helped Georgia with her past

Paul heard the truth (Image via Netflix)

In season 2 of Ginny & Georgia, Georgia admitted to Paul that her past was not all sunshine and roses. She didn't tell him how she had accidentally murdered her first husband, Anthony, and deliberately murdered her second, Kenny. However, she did tell him she had some skeletons in her closet and had been defending herself against s*xual assault and manipulation for years.

While Paul did storm off after hearing the story, he didn't desert her. He returned and accepted her wholeheartedly. He also stepped in to help her with the Gil situation by showing his power with law enforcement and removing Gil's tyrannical control over Georgia and Austin's lives. Following that, Gil left the town and the Millers behind.

4) Gabriel had damning evidence against Georgia

Gabriel connected Georgia to Tom's murder (Image via Netflix)

Private Investigator Gabriel has been tailing Georgia for two seasons, trying to find a way to connect her to her ex-husband Kenny's death. He uncovered her connection to Anthony, whose body was never recovered after the Blood Eyes biker gang helped Georgia get rid of him after she accidentally killed him.

In an act of what Georgia thought was solidarity for Cynthia, she smothered her comatose husband, Tom, to death. Somehow, Gabriel got wind of the fact that she was in the same room as Tom when he died. He was certain of her involvement in this murder as he was of the others, and arrested Georgia during her wedding reception in the season 2 finale of Ginny & Georgia.

As Georgia was taken away, Austin revealed that he had witnessed her act, claiming innocently that he never told anyone what his mother did, providing more confirmation of her involvement. In season 3, Georgia is on trial for murder.

5) Ginny and Marcus broke up

Marcus faced mental health issues in season 2 (Image via Netflix)

In the world of teenage romance, Ginny and Marcus hit a rough patch when Marcus struggled with his depression. He thought he wasn't the right person for Ginny, even though the two shared an intense chemistry in both seasons of Ginny & Georgia. Ginny tried to be there for Marcus, but in the end, the relationship ended, leaving Ginny heartbroken.

However, the season 3 trailer confirms that things aren't fully over between Marcus, so fans can buckle up for more intensity in Ginny's life, with her mother's murder trial, new romance potential, and her past with Marcus.

6) Georgia's past romances remained in the picture

Joe still has feelings for Georgia (Image via Netflix)

Georgia's past, which was filled with abusive men, also saw the introduction of genuine men who had been genuinely in love with her. Whether it was Ginny's father, Zion, or Joe, the boy Georgia connected with at 15, and reconnected with after moving to Wellsbury, her orbit was filled with "What ifs" in Ginny & Georgia.

Joe even went as far as to almost confess to Georgia and have a serious relationship with her. Unfortunately, his confession lined up with an inopportune moment when Georgia announced her engagement to Paul. Although heartbroken, Joe showed up to celebrate the couple at the wedding, even lending his horse, Milkshake, to take her to the venue.

7) Ginny went through mental health issues in season 2

The mother-daughter duo worked things through (Image via Netflix)

Ginny's rocky mental health was a key theme of Ginny & Georgia season 2. Her father, Zion, found out about her self-harm and took her to therapy. Georgia, after reading her therapy journal, realized how bad things had gotten without her realizing it. Following this, the mother-daughter duo had a heart-to-heart where Georgia promised to be there for Ginny.

Ginny found school difficult, rebelling against her English teacher, and writing scathing poetry about Georgia, showing how affected she was by her mother constantly moving them around and not understanding her feelings. The duo even went to therapy together to talk things through.

Stream season 3 of Ginny & Georgia only on Netflix.

