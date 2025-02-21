5 romance K-dramas based on webtoons

Korean webtoons have become a blueprint for some of the most addictive romance dramas, blending vivid visuals with emotionally charged storytelling. K-dramas like True Beauty and Business Proposal are prime examples of how webtoons translate into binge-worthy series, capturing the quirks of modern love, identity struggles, and heart-fluttering chemistry.

These adaptations thrive on their source material’s built-in fanbase, while adding cinematic flair. Not every adaptation mirrors its webtoon perfectly, but the best ones retain the essence that made the original click. What ties these dramas together is their knack for balancing whimsy and depth, proving that stories born in webtoons often shine even brighter on screen.

From scroll to screen: Romantic K-Dramas rooted in webtoons

1) Love Alarm

Official poster of 'Love Alarm' (Image via Netflix)

Adapted from one of the most popular webtoons— of the same name— by Chon Kye-young, Love Alarm drops viewers into a world where an app alerts users if someone nearby likes them. High schooler Kim Jojo, caught between two boys, navigates love in a society obsessed with validation through technology.

The drama retains the webtoon’s critique of social media’s grip on relationships, wrapping it in a bittersweet love triangle. Fans of the original will recognize the tension between authenticity and digital dependency, though the series adds its own glossy, binge-able spin.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Nevertheless

Still from 'Nevertheless' (Image via Netflix)

This Naver webtoon adaptation follows art students Na-bi and Jae-eon— she’s disillusioned with love, and he’s allergic to commitment. Their push-pull dynamic, dripping with chemistry and unresolved tension, mirrors the webtoon’s raw, slice-of-life vibe.

While Nevertheless tweaks the ending, it stays true to the source’s exploration of modern dating’s gray areas. Moody visuals and intimate camerawork echo the webtoon’s aesthetic, making it a visual treat for fans of slow-burn, emotionally messy romance.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) Extraordinary You

Still from 'Extraordinary You' (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on the webtoon July Found by Chance, this drama features Eun Dan-oh, a high schooler, who discovers she’s a side character in a comic. Determined to rewrite her doomed fate, she teams up with a self-aware background character, “Number 13.”

Extraordinary You leans into meta-humor and fourth-wall breaks, staying faithful to the webtoon’s playful critique of storytelling clichés. Its whimsical tone and heartfelt rebellion against predetermined roles make it a standout for fans of fantasy-tinged love stories.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

4) True Beauty

Still from 'True Beauty' (Image via Netflix)

One of the most famous webtoons by Yaongyi, it follows the life of Lim Ju-kyung— a girl who masters makeup to hide her insecurities, as she had always been bullied for her looks. As she juggles crushes on two classmates, True Beauty amplifies the webtoon’s themes of self-acceptance and societal beauty standards.

The comedic timing of the leads and the love triangle’s earnest angst capture the source material’s charm, even as the series streamlines some subplots. It’s a glossy, heartfelt ride, that balances cringe-worthy moments with genuine growth.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) Business Proposal

Still from 'Business Proposal' (Image via Netflix)

This riotous rom-com, adapted from a webtoon by HaeHwa and Narak, follows Shin Ha-ri, who poses as her friend on a blind date— only to discover her date is her CEO. The series is filled with slapstick humor and over-the-top scenarios, staying true to the webtoon’s fizzy energy.

While Business Proposal trims some subplots, the chemistry between the leads, second leads, and rapid-fire jokes make it a crowd-pleaser. This K-drama proves that even the most trope-filled webtoons can feel fresh with the right mix of chaos and charm.

Where to watch: Netflix

From tech-driven love puzzles (Love Alarm) to makeup-fueled transformations (True Beauty), these dramas highlight why webtoons are a goldmine for romantic storytelling. They honor their roots while embracing the freedom of live-action— whether through tweaked endings, amplified humor, or deeper dives into character struggles.

For viewers craving love stories with built-in wit, heart, and a dash of rebellion, these webtoon adaptations are the perfect binge.

