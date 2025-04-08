“They hate Yellowstone?”: When Taylor Sheridan explained Joe Rogan why critics don’t like the show

Taylor Sheridan has become one of the most influential figures in modern television, largely due to his creation of Yellowstone. This Western series, which first aired in 2018, has captivated audiences with its complex characters and plots.

The show's popularity has come from Taylor Sheridan's close relationship with ranching and his distinctive narrative approach. It looks at the Dutton family's power battles as they keep control of their large Montana ranch.

Early on, Yellowstone received mixed reviews, but it has since become a franchise, generating several prequels and spin-offs, including 1923 and 1883.

Taylor Sheridan discussed his approach to Yellowstone and the show's critical reception in a June 28, 2024, interview on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Rogan, known for his candor, explained why critics struggle to understand the series' appeal. Sheridan explained that he intentionally created a show that would be criticized, but viewership kept rising.

Sheridan's frankness during the conversation reflected his thoughts on the disconnect between critics and viewers. He noted that Yellowstone was not created with critics in mind. Sheridan expressed,

"They hate Yellowstone."

This captured his annoyance with detractors who, in his opinion, cannot understand why the show has gained such popularity.

Taylor Sheridan’s view on critics

Sheridan has always maintained a candid approach when addressing his critics. In his conversation with Joe Rogan, he revealed he was unconcerned about the unfavorable comments the show first got. Taylor Sheridan claims Yellowstone was intentionally meant to provoke a strong response from detractors.

He explained,

“It has no plot, really... Don't take my land, I want your land."

Critics had mixed reactions to this sharp, minimalist narrative technique meant to mirror a lifestyle and attitude some viewers may not instantly connect with. Taylor Sheridan was obvious in his goal; he wanted the show to push boundaries on traditional narrative techniques.

Despite the early criticism, Sheridan was unfazed by the negative feedback. His statement,

"Critics hate what they hate Yellowstone.”

This showed his belief that critics often overlook works that don't meet their expectations. He noted that critics are less relevant than ever, citing Dave Chappelle's comedy specials, where critic reviews and audience reception were completely different. Taylor Sheridan was confident in his work and ignored critics to focus on audience connection.

Sheridan also made a strong point about the role critics play in the modern entertainment industry. He expressed disbelief at how critics often impose their own moral and social frameworks onto shows, disregarding the creators' intentions.

He referenced The New York Times, which wrote several essays attempting to decode Yellowstone’s popularity. In Taylor Sheridan's view, this only proves how disconnected critics are from the broader audience, who continues to embrace the show for its authenticity and rawness.

Joe Rogan’s take on critics

Joe Rogan, who shares a similar perspective on critics, weighed in during the conversation. Rogan’s frustration with critics echoed Sheridan’s sentiments. He questioned the very purpose of critics, asking,

"Who are these people that are critics?"

He further remarked,

“I just don’t understand why they’re still employed.”

This critique of the modern critic culture complemented Sheridan’s thoughts. For Rogan and Sheridan, it was clear that critics often serve as gatekeepers who fail to understand or appreciate the evolving tastes of viewers.

The two discussed how critics' reviews sometimes don't match audience reactions. Taylor Sheridan noted Yellowstone's success despite early negative reviews and its steady growth. Rogan was shocked that critics could dismiss a show that resonated deeply with audiences.

The disconnect between critics and audiences

Sheridan’s observations also led to a broader discussion about the relationship between critics and the public. He argued that critics often impose modern sensibilities on shows that explore traditional, conservative themes like those in Yellowstone.

These themes, including land disputes and power struggles, are core to the show’s narrative. Critics, on the other hand, sometimes overlook that Yellowstone is also a commentary on the American frontier and its continuing relevance in contemporary time, not only about action or story.

Sheridan's point about critics’ disconnect with audiences is particularly interesting, considering the show's success. The initial season was met with disdain, with a score of only 57 percent.

Critics struggled with the slow pacing and lack of character depth, yet later seasons found more appreciation. Viewers' trajectory of growth and acceptance supports Sheridan’s argument that critics don’t always get it right.

