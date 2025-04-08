"He needs an exorcism"— Redditors suggest a welfare check for Taylor Sheridan after 1923 season 2 finale

Taylor Sheridan’s 1923 season 2 has sparked intense discussions across fan forums, especially on Reddit, following the finale. Several fans expressed strong reactions to what they described as a rushed narrative, emotional manipulation, and excessive focus on female suffering.

Some users jokingly suggested that the show’s creator, Sheridan, might need a welfare check, or even an exorcism, given the grim tone and repeated trauma arcs throughout the season. The handling of Alex’s death in 1923 season 2 finale particularly triggered reactions. Many fans who had waited two years for Spencer and Alex to reunite were shocked when her story ended in a frostbite-related tragedy.

The perceived mishandling of her arc and a sudden conclusion to other storylines left some viewers questioning the intent behind these choices. Discussion among fans began under a Reddit thread titled “anyone else think that was a waste of 2 years.” Under it, users shared their views on Sheridan’s direction for 1923 season 2.

Some questioned whether the showrunner pushed boundaries for shock value, while others defended the storytelling as raw and grounded in historical realism.

"The portrayal of the teen girl on Landman was gross. 🤢 I would not want anyone who thought that up around my teen. He needs an exorcism. That's demonic. Shame on everyone that worked with him for not telling him so. If I ever meet him, I'll be telling him to his teeth that violence against women is not entertainment. Do better," one Reddit user said.

“And Alex choosing to die needlessly and then spinning it as if she had to choose between herself and the child is really screaming 'pro-life' to me," u/whenindoubtattack wrote.

“I actually had a stillbirth at 7 months in 2020 and that entire scene mad me irrationally angry. I did not expect them to show the delivery and my husband didn’t want to finish the show even though there were minutes left at that point. We had started to fast forward when we realized she was 8 cm and figured it would be a stillbirth but watching them misrepresent both a 24 week birth AND sepsis… too many misconceptions in general,” u/Kimbahlee34 said.

“Agree i would have liked to see Alex and Cara sat on the porch talking about what they both went through to be at Yellowstone. Then the gangrene could have taken her but her baby would have been 7 months along so all more believable and a bit of a plot twist. I am just so annoyed we did not see Helen and Julia on the Yellowstone porch,” u/cocaki said.

Some viewers criticized the historical inaccuracies, depiction of justice, and growing dependence on graphic violence in 1923 season 2. Many fans highlighted how murder appears to happen quickly and casually without repercussions, and noted that women are disproportionately victimized for dramatic effect.

“not even that it's 1923...only 8 states gave women medical autonomy...the state she was in is not one of them. the doctor would of said,realistaclly shut up women,we taking u to surgery...and taken the foot. also..so not once a nurse doesnt come in during the night,to check on alex..she just dies...in her sleep after 12 months of suffering hahaha f**king hack writer u can raise a kid without a foot,” u/B*ttPlugForPM said.

“Omg right? Teonna is being hunted for killing a few people and these men are just casually shooting 2-3 people every other day. And then at the end Whitfield is just like 'you’re gonna kill me? Killing is illegal,'” u/yanahq said.

“I feel like this shows how hostile and ruthless it all is. Makes for compelling television. The gratuitous s*x, r*pe, and murder throughout was a bit much though,” u/Blbauer524

Lastly, some users criticized Sheridan’s broader storytelling choices. They accused him of underdeveloping once-promising characters, prioritizing shock value over meaningful arcs, and systematically stripping strong female characters of their depth.

“There would’ve been so much room for character development if TS had actually brought Alex home in a reasonable amount of time... Taylor Sheridan hates women, god forbid any of them become strong characters in his universes,” u/blissfully_happy wrote.

“I really wonder where his issue with women lies. This season was so over the top with the torture of all women characters... But then to have the endings they did? Absolutely not. I am angry,” u/pupcakescupcakes said.

The backlash over 1923 season 2 reflects a growing concern among viewers regarding Taylor Sheridan’s narrative patterns. While his shows are often recognized for their emotional depth and historical grit, their continued reliance on trauma, particularly involving women, has led many to question whether they are being used as a narrative shortcut.

Character fates and violence in the 1923 season 2 finale

The 1923 season 2 finale delivered a series of significant narrative developments, concluding several major character arcs. Spencer Dutton finally arrived in Montana, but his return was marred by personal tragedy as Alex succumbed to complications from severe frostbite before medical intervention could be administered.

1923 season 2 finale also witnessed the death of Jack Dutton, who was ambushed and killed during an attack on the Yellowstone ranch. Donald Whitfield, the primary antagonist of the season, was shot and killed by Spencer in a swift confrontation, while Banner Creighton was executed following a tribunal. Each of these events brought closure to their respective storylines but unfolded in relatively brief scenes.

Other characters faced pivotal changes: Elizabeth left the ranch after a miscarriage, while Teonna Rainwater completed her storyline by killing Father Renaud. Meanwhile, Cara Dutton assumed a more central leadership role as the family’s matriarch, navigating the aftermath of these upheavals in 1923 season 2.

Throughout the finale, the show highlighted a high degree of violence. The deaths of central characters, acts of retribution, and portrayals of personal loss underscored the brutal realities of the era. However, this focus on violence, particularly against female characters, sparked discussions among viewers about narrative balance and representation.

With future installments like 1944 in development, the conclusion of 1923 season 2 has set the stage for continued exploration of the Dutton family legacy. Viewer attention may now shift towards how the Yellowstone storyline will evolve its tone, character arcs, and depiction of historical conflicts moving forward.

