1923 season 2 episode 5 continues the story of the Dutton family, the ancestors of those seen in Yellowstone. The series focuses on a new generation of Duttons as they face unprecedented challenges including lawlessness, Western expansion, and economic hardships during the early 20th century. The narrative covers global and local struggles that impact the Duttons’ hold over their Montana ranch.

Ad

In 1923 season 2 episode 5, the tensions that have been building across several episodes reach a pivotal moment. While viewers follow Spencer’s efforts to make it back to Montana, powerful adversaries continue to press against the family. The episode ends with a significant revelation, leaving viewers wondering who may have died in the gunfire exchange.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for 1923 season 2 episode 5. Reader's discretion is advised.

Pete's decision to separate from Teonna and search for water leads directly to the encounter with Marshal Kent. Despite Runs His Horse's warnings, Pete rides off alone, unaware that Kent and Father Renaud are nearby and actively searching for Teonna.

Ad

Trending

Meet two brothers drawn into a life of crime when there father passes HERE

They are pursuing her after she escaped from the Catholic boarding school system where she suffered abuse, and they now aim to bring her back into custody. This decision sets off the final confrontation of the episode, where Pete is tracked and eventually cornered, triggering the dramatic gunfight that ends the episode.

1923 season 2 episode 5 episode breakdown

Alexandra defends herself against a train staff member, leading to her wrongful arrest in 1923 season 2 episode 5. (Image via Paramount+)

In 1923 season 2 episode 5, titled Only Gunshots to Guide Us, Spencer Dutton is detained by U.S. Marshal Mamie Fossett after he is found sleeping outdoors. She suspects he may be linked to crimes in the area due to recent killings, but later confirms his identity through a call to Sheriff McDowell.

Ad

McDowell vouches for Spencer, acknowledging his military service and Medal of Honor, but privately warns that Spencer’s return could bring more trouble. Mamie ultimately releases Spencer and gives him a train ticket.

Alexandra is arrested for assault after defending herself against s*xual offense while working as a train waitress. Two witnesses support her account, and she is released. With no train running to Fargo due to weather conditions, a kind English couple offers Alexandra a place to stay until travel resumes.

Ad

On the plains, Teonna, Runs His Horse, and Pete flee after seeing wanted posters. Pete separates from the group in search of water but is pursued by Marshal Kent and Father Renaud. A confrontation ends in gunfire, with the episode concluding before revealing who is injured or killed.

At the Dutton ranch, Zane survives a critical medical procedure and Elizabeth discovers she is pregnant, adding both relief and urgency to the family’s ongoing struggle. Meanwhile, Donald Whitfield and Banner Creighton escalate their plans to undermine the Duttons.

Ad

1923 season 2 episode 5 ending explained: Why are Kent and Renaud hunting Teonna and Pete?

Pete separates from Teonna and Runs His Horse to search for water, leading to a deadly standoff in 1923 season 2 episode 5. (Image via Paramount+)

Pete’s decision to ride off alone to find water leaves him isolated in a dangerous stretch of open land. Despite warnings from Runs His Horse, he continues in hopes of helping the group. At the same time, Marshal Kent and Father Renaud are tracking Teonna’s group and soon spot Pete alone.

Ad

As Pete pursues signs of an animal that may lead him to water, he unknowingly enters the area where Kent and Renaud are resting with their horses. Kent sees Pete and begins to follow. The open plains offer little cover, and Pete’s horse eventually stumbles, throwing him off. He recovers quickly, pulling his rifle and taking aim just as Kent closes in.

Gunfire erupts. Pete fires first but misses. Kent, a trained marksman, returns fire. The scene escalates quickly, and the camera captures the tension just before cutting to black. The sound of three gunshots is the final note of 1923 season 2 episode 5, but it is left unclear who was hit. The setup and timing of the encounter highlight the mounting dangers Teonna’s group faces.

Ad

Future developments after 1923 season 2 episode 5

Spencer Dutton is found sleeping under a tree, moments before his brief arrest in 1923 season 2 episode 5. (Image via Paramount+)

Teonna’s group is fractured, and Pete’s fate remains unknown following the gunfire exchange with Marshal Kent. The chase across open terrain places all involved at continued risk, as the unforgiving landscape offers little protection.

Ad

Whitfield’s influence over local affairs grows unchecked, and his latest power moves indicate that he may not wait long to strike, increasing the tension for the Duttons and their allies.

Meanwhile, Zane’s survival after his harrowing medical ordeal provides a momentary relief, but his injuries remain a concern. Elizabeth’s pregnancy brings both hope and additional urgency to the family’s ongoing fight for stability.

The Duttons are stretched thinner than ever, and without Spencer’s timely arrival, their ability to resist Whitfield and Creighton’s relentless advances remains uncertain. The future of the ranch and the family’s legacy teeters on the edge, making the coming conflicts even more crucial.

Ad

Where to watch 1923 season 2 episode 5 and upcoming episodes

Alexandra confronts uncertainty as she deals with a traumatic experience during her journey in 1923 season 2 episode 5. (Image via Paramount+)

1923 season 2 episode 5 is streaming on Paramount+. Season 2 episodes are released weekly. Future episodes will continue to explore the fallout of the events in episode 5 and are expected to follow the same release pattern on the platform.

Ad

The ending of 1923 season 2 episode 5 builds tension across all major storylines. Spencer’s uncertain return, the ranch’s vulnerability, and Teonna’s escape combine to keep viewers engaged.

As the conflict escalates, the series sets the stage for a potentially explosive continuation. The next episode may bring answers to who was shot and whether Spencer’s return will shift the balance or come too late.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback