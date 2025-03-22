The Carters: Hurts to Love You on Paramount+: Release date, trailer, and everything we know so far 

The documentary The Carters: Hurts to Love You airs April 15, 2025, on Paramount+. Directed by Soleil Moon Frye and narrated by Angel Carter, it explores Nick and Aaron Carter’s struggles with fame, family issues, mental health, and addiction through unseen footage and personal accounts.

Ad

The documentary honors lost family members while offering hope to others facing similar struggles. As its release nears, audiences eagerly anticipate an honest and emotional look into the Carter family’s life.

Overview of The Carters: Hurts to Love You

The Carters: Hurts to Love You follows the lives of Nick and Aaron Carter, two of the biggest names in pop music. Nick became famous as a member of the Backstreet Boys, and Aaron became famous as a solo performer. Despite their public image, the documentary exposes a family dealing with underlying issues.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Angel Carter speaks on the documentary and comments on her family's experiences. She explains how fame impacted their relationships and led to tragic consequences, including the loss of three siblings and their father. The documentary seeks to highlight these issues while also featuring moments of happiness and love within the family.

Release date and time

The Carters: Hurts to Love You will premiere on April 15, 2025, exclusively on Paramount+. Below is a table detailing the release date and time across various regions:

Ad

Region Date Time (Local) United States April 15 12:00 AM EDT United Kingdom April 15 5:00 AM BST Central Europe April 15 6:00 AM CEST India April 15 9:30 AM IST Australia April 15 2:00 PM AEST Japan April 15 1:00 PM JST

Ad

Trailer Insights

On March 20, 2025, Paramount+ released an official trailer for The Carters: Hurts to Love You. The trailer features poignant moments from Angel's narration alongside nostalgic footage of Nick and Aaron growing up. It captures their rise to fame while juxtaposing it with personal struggles.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In one particularly telling segment, Angel says, "Imagine being a child and working like an adult," highlighting the way that childhood was stolen from them because of fame. Nick further contributes that "fame and money destroyed our family," summarizing one of the documentary's central messages regarding the price of celebrity life.

Personal accounts and interviews

The documentary features interviews with friends and acquaintances who offer further insights into the Carter family's journeys. Popular celebrities like Melissa Joan Hart and Scout Willis offer their own opinions on what it felt like to be friends with the Carters when they became famous.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

These interviews supplement Angel's account by presenting outside opinions on how fame impacted not just the Carters but the people around them as well.

Production details

Directed by Soleil Moon Frye, who had worked on Kid 90 before, The Carters: Hurts to Love You is produced by See It Now Studios and Candle True Stories. The production company has access to the Carters' private family archives, and so they get to share a personal story infused with intimate artifacts like home movies, photographs, and audio recordings.

Ad

The documentary is executive produced by several notable figures in television production, ensuring a high-quality presentation that respects the sensitive subject matter.

The Carters: Hurts to Love You will be an emotional ride as one family navigates fame, tragedy, and survival. Airing on April 15, 2025, as a two-part documentary, the project will not just chronicle Nick and Aaron Carter's lives but also delve into larger issues concerning mental illness and addiction among families touched by fame.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback