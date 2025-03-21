"U aren't even married to her anymore"— Internet reacts as Kanye West slams Jay-Z for not attending his first wedding to Kim Kardashian

Rapper Kanye West, who goes by Ye, went on yet another tirade against Jay-Z and Beyoncé on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. The Donda artist took to his X to address a recent post about the couple's youngest children and expressed his feelings.

For the unversed, West shared a tweet on Tuesday questioning the mental capacity of Hov's 7-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir. Although Ye deleted the post shortly after, he stated it was not because he wanted to appear as a "good person." Instead, he explained that it was to prevent his X account from being suspended.

In Wednesday's post, he conveyed his love for Jay-Z (aka Hov), his regrets, and his grievances. This included feeling "slight(ed)" that the Carters did not attend his wedding to Kim Kardashian.

As Kanye's tweet went viral, internet users were quick to criticize him. One wrote:

Netizens commented in support of Hov and Beyoncé—

Others called out the rapper's recent behavior—

"I always felt like the black sheep"— Kanye West listed out his grievances against Jay-Z

In his X posts, Kanye described feeling like the "black sheep" in the music industry, writing:

"I always felt like the black sheep. Like I wanted family in this music sh*t. I'd run on stages thinking I was doing the right thing."

The Vultures rapper explained that he had always supported Jay-Z over the years but felt "slight(ed) by him. In addition to not attending his first wedding, he was disappointed that Hov chose Kendrick Lamar to headline the Super Bowl LIX halftime show. It’s important to note that Roc Nation collaborates with the NFL to select halftime show artists.

West also claimed that the Carters could have helped him gain "more leverage" against his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Kanye began dating Kim in April 2012, and they married in May 2014. They have four kids: North, 11; Saint, 9; Chicago, 7; and Psalm, 5. The couple finalized their divorce in November 2022. By January of the following year, the rapper had married Bianca Censori, an architect with Yeezy.

"I felt like both him and his wife could have helped me have more leverage with my kids. They could have used their cultural position to not just watch the Kardashians run me over," Kanye wrote.

The Gold Digger rapper concluded:

"Sh*t hurts so f**k both of them cause when I neede them it was f**k me."

Jay-Z and Kanye were friends who frequently collaborated over the years. West was once a producer for Roc-A-Fella Records. However, in 2016, they had a falling out after Ye criticized Hov for not visiting his family when Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, according to Page Six.

In a 2018 interview with The Breakfast Club, West discussed the Carters’ absence from his wedding, stating:

"I was hurt about them not coming to the wedding. I understand they were going through some things (cheating allegations against Jay-Z), but if it’s family, you’re not going to miss a wedding."

In a series of X posts shared earlier in the day, Kanye claimed Hov was probably thinking of killing him.

Neither Jay-Z nor Beyoncé has publicly reacted to Ye's recent posts.

