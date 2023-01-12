"So beautifully written": Nick Carter leaves fans emotional with touching tribute to late brother, Aaron Carter

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter released an emotional tribute on January 11, 2023, for his late brother, Aaron Carter.
The song, titled Hurts to Love You, was released on Instagram along with a video featuring Aaron and Nick as children.
In the Instagram caption, Nick Carter wrote:
“We all have someone in our lives that no matter what they do and how bad it hurts you still love them. So I worked it out the best way I know how.”
Aaron, who was 34, was found dead in his home in November. While a cause of death wasn't disclosed to the public, Billboard cited an LAPD spokesperson who said that there was a suspicious death at the residence.
In the new song that he released, Nick Carter expresses turmoil over his seemingly rocky relationship with his brother.
Some of the lyrics say:
“Feel like we’ve been through some wars together/ Nobody else could understand/ Way too many nightmares to remember. Always hoped your tomorrows/ Would be better than the days before/ I hoped you’d find your road to follow/ To a place you were happy in this world.”
Fans say Nick Carter’s tribute heart-touching and beautifully written
Carter's fans took to Twitter to express their support for the singer. Some also noted that they were listening to the track on repeat.
The song is available for streaming via Spotify. Fans also reassured their favorite singer noting that Aaron was taking care of him from a better place.
Following Aaron's death, Nick Carter shared a post on Instagram and said that he had hoped that his brother would "somehow, someday" want to walk on a healthy path. Nick said that he hoped Aaron would eventually find the help he needed. He added:
“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here.”
What happened to Aaron Carter?
According to Complex, in September 2022, police conducted a welfare check at his home after he was suspected of doing drugs on his Instagram Live. According to the report, he was asleep when authorities arrived and no drugs were found at the scene.
In 2019, Nick Carter reportedly sought a restraining order against his brother, saying that his behavior was alarming. Aaron had allegedly threatened to kill Nick’s wife who was pregnant at the time.
At the time, Nick Carter took to social media to say that in light of Aaron's "alarming behavior" and his threat of killing the former's wife, they had to take "every measure possible" to protect themselves.
As per various reports, Aaron Carter spoke candidly about his mental health issues, his various mental health diagnosis and his substance abuse struggles.
He rose to fame in the late ‘90s releasing his self-titled debut album, when he was just 9. Carter released four studio albums with the most recent one in 2017 titled Love in 2018.