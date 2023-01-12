"So beautifully written": Nick Carter leaves fans emotional with touching tribute to late brother, Aaron Carter

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter released an emotional tribute on January 11, 2023, for his late brother, Aaron Carter.

The song, titled Hurts to Love You, was released on Instagram along with a video featuring Aaron and Nick as children.

In the Instagram caption, Nick Carter wrote:

“We all have someone in our lives that no matter what they do and how bad it hurts you still love them. So I worked it out the best way I know how.”

Aaron, who was 34, was found dead in his home in November.

Aaron, who was 34, was found dead in his home in November. While a cause of death wasn't disclosed to the public, Billboard cited an LAPD spokesperson who said that there was a suspicious death at the residence.

In the new song that he released, Nick Carter expresses turmoil over his seemingly rocky relationship with his brother.

Some of the lyrics say:

“Feel like we’ve been through some wars together/ Nobody else could understand/ Way too many nightmares to remember. Always hoped your tomorrows/ Would be better than the days before/ I hoped you’d find your road to follow/ To a place you were happy in this world.”

Fans say Nick Carter’s tribute heart-touching and beautifully written

Carter's fans took to Twitter to express their support for the singer. Some also noted that they were listening to the track on repeat.

The song is available for streaming via Spotify. Fans also reassured their favorite singer noting that Aaron was taking care of him from a better place.

ᴄɪᴀᴘ ᴄᴀʀᴛᴇʀ @CiapCarter @nickcarter I just sat in my room, after a long day at work and listened to this immense “emotion” that you’ve created; this song is so powerful, full of pure and real meanings, deep and at the same time so “painful”. I’m proud of the fact that you decided to follow your heart and give… @nickcarter I just sat in my room, after a long day at work and listened to this immense “emotion” that you’ve created; this song is so powerful, full of pure and real meanings, deep and at the same time so “painful”. I’m proud of the fact that you decided to follow your heart and give…

jailey❦ @carterskaos ‍🩹 @nickcarter been listening on repeat and the tears are flowing. here’s a small edit i made on the left… creative outlets are so important🥺‍🩹 @nickcarter been listening on repeat and the tears are flowing. here’s a small edit i made on the left… creative outlets are so important🥺❤️‍🩹 https://t.co/K6xUW0cU17

Angeleena🐬 @AngeleenaMarie I listened to it on repeat & cried so much. I can really feel your emotions and pain through this song, I know you & Aaron loved each other dearly He was such a talented, fun, loving person and he looked up to you so much. My heart goes out to you @nickcarter Such a beautiful songI listened to it on repeat & cried so much. I can really feel your emotions and pain through this song, I know you & Aaron loved each other dearlyHe was such a talented, fun, loving person and he looked up to you so much. My heart goes out to you @nickcarter Such a beautiful song💖😭 I listened to it on repeat & cried so much. I can really feel your emotions and pain through this song, I know you & Aaron loved each other dearly💕 He was such a talented, fun, loving person and he looked up to you so much. My heart goes out to you❤️

Oakley Bri @oakleybri

Have I been crying all day over this? Yes, yes I have

ᴄɪᴀᴘ ᴄᴀʀᴛᴇʀ @CiapCarter @nickcarter … to all of us your personal and emotional feeling about your love for your brother. Thank you to have moved my heart one more time with your sweet voice and your bigness as an artist and as an human being… @nickcarter … to all of us your personal and emotional feeling about your love for your brother. Thank you to have moved my heart one more time with your sweet voice and your bigness as an artist and as an human being…

Myndara @Myndara @nickcarter So proud of you for sharing your most vulnerable moments. It's a very beautiful song. Hope it helps you and helps others to get throught the lost of a loved one. 🤗 @nickcarter So proud of you for sharing your most vulnerable moments. It's a very beautiful song. Hope it helps you and helps others to get throught the lost of a loved one. 🤗

deanna 🌻 @dasigai

The emotion in this 🤯truly breathtaking song

⚡Michelle⚡ #IStandWithNickCarter @nickotic @nickcarter I know he loves you still, and he is taking care of you from a better place. You did all you could Nick, and you loved him, and will love him forever, with all your heart. I hope you can heal through music. I love you so much @nickcarter I know he loves you still, and he is taking care of you from a better place. You did all you could Nick, and you loved him, and will love him forever, with all your heart. I hope you can heal through music. I love you so much ❤

Leanne 💫 @leannet2711 ...he feels you and he loves you too its a beautiful song...sending so much love your way @nickcarter hes up there listening to this song Nick.. he sees you...he feels youand he loves you tooits a beautiful song...sending so much love your way @nickcarter hes up there listening to this song Nick.. he sees you 💜...he feels you 💜 and he loves you too 💜 its a beautiful song...sending so much love your way 💜

jailey❦ @carterskaos . @nickcarter thank you for sharing this with us, Nick. i can't even imagine how hard it must be to publicly go through the loss and pain that you've faced. we are always here for you. this tribute is beautifully heart breaking. he would be so proud. i love you. we love you @nickcarter thank you for sharing this with us, Nick. i can't even imagine how hard it must be to publicly go through the loss and pain that you've faced. we are always here for you. this tribute is beautifully heart breaking. he would be so proud. i love you. we love you❤️.

Following Aaron's death, Nick Carter shared a post on Instagram and said that he had hoped that his brother would "somehow, someday" want to walk on a healthy path. Nick said that he hoped Aaron would eventually find the help he needed. He added:

“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here.”

What happened to Aaron Carter?

According to Complex, in September 2022, police conducted a welfare check at his home after he was suspected of doing drugs on his Instagram Live. According to the report, he was asleep when authorities arrived and no drugs were found at the scene.

In 2019, Nick Carter reportedly sought a restraining order against his brother, saying that his behavior was alarming. Aaron had allegedly threatened to kill Nick’s wife who was pregnant at the time.

At the time, Nick Carter took to social media to say that in light of Aaron's "alarming behavior" and his threat of killing the former's wife, they had to take "every measure possible" to protect themselves.

As per various reports, Aaron Carter spoke candidly about his mental health issues, his various mental health diagnosis and his substance abuse struggles.

He rose to fame in the late ‘90s releasing his self-titled debut album, when he was just 9. Carter released four studio albums with the most recent one in 2017 titled Love in 2018.

