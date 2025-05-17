The Four Seasons is a Netflix comedy-drama series developed by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield. It is a modern adaptation of the 1981 film of the same name, originally written and directed by Alan Alda, who also appears in a guest role.

Ad

The original 1981 film centers on three middle-class married couples living in New York City—Jack and Kate Burroughs, Nick and Anne Callan, and Danny and Claudia Zimmer—who remain close friends and take seasonal vacations together.

The film’s title refers to Antonio Vivaldi’s Four Seasons concerti, which form much of its musical score. Each couple has distinct personalities and careers, and the story explores their relationships over the course of a year.

Ad

Trending

Tina Fey’s adaptation of The Four Seasons updates the story for a modern audience, following the friends through one year as they navigate complex dynamics and life changes. The series adds new layers, such as Nick’s surprising death, and explores themes like aging and shifting relationships.

While drawing from the original, the show offers fresh perspectives on the characters and their struggles, making it a distinct reimagining of the beloved 1981 The Four Seasons movie.

Ad

Here is a list of seven biggest changes from the 1981 The Four Seasons movie to Netflix’s show.

The Four Seasons: 7 biggest changes from the 1981 movie to Netflix’s show

1) In the TV adaptation, Nick’s character is killed off, whereas he remains alive in the 1981 movie

Steve Carell as Nick in The Four Seasons TV show (Image via Netflix)

The biggest difference in the TV adaptation of The Four Seasons is that not all six main characters survive until the end. Nick dies unexpectedly in a car crash during the episode 7, which takes place on New Year’s while he is on vacation with Ginny’s friends.

Ad

The series finale is set at his funeral, where Anne forces Ginny out of having any real involvement. As in the 1981 movie, Ginny leaves the house after an argument with the group, but unlike in the movie where Danny follows her and falls through the ice, it is Kate who ends up in danger in the TV version.

Both the movie and the series reveal Ginny’s pregnancy, but the show suggests the group will help preserve Nick’s memory for the child.

Ad

2) In the series, Danny is portrayed as gay and is married to a man named Claude

Danny is married to a man named Claude (Image via Netflix)

In the 1981 The Four Seasons movie, Danny is married to a woman named Claudia, but in the TV series, this character is reimagined as a man named Claude.

Ad

This change in sexual orientation allows the series to explore new dynamics in their relationship, often leaning into gay stereotypes such as open relationships.

The show also gives Danny’s partner a gentler personality. Claude is depicted as sensitive and somewhat distant, whereas Claudia in the movie had a sharper edge and would often excuse her bluntness by referencing her Italian background.

3) In the movie, Nick and Anne’s daughter Lila does not put on a play to capture her father’s attention

Ad

Nick and Anne’s daughter Lila (Image via Instagram/@netflixuk)

With eight hours to work with, The Four Seasons TV show has far more opportunity than a two-hour movie to deepen character development and explore more complex relationships.

Ad

The show takes full advantage of this, particularly by giving Nick’s daughter, Lila, who is close in age to his new girlfriend, Ginny room to express her frustrations.

During parent’s weekend in the series' autumn episodes, Lila puts on a play that publicly mocks both her father and Ginny, sparking a much-needed conversation between her and Nick. While Anne secretly appreciates Lila’s loyalty, she still urges her daughter and Nick to reconcile.

Ad

4) It is Kate, not Danny, who falls into the frozen lake

Tina Fey as Kate (Image via Instagram/@netflixuk)

One scene appears in both versions of The Four Seasons, but with different characters and context. The TV series significantly alters the movie’s ending, placing the characters in different situations by the end of the winter vacation.

Ad

In the original film, Ginny storms off after an argument, and Danny follows her. While trying to reach her, he falls through a frozen lake. Ginny brings the group to help, and together they save him, ending the film on a hopeful note of unity.

In the 2025 series, however, it is Kate who falls into the frozen lake, not Danny, and the setup is entirely different. Instead of searching for Ginny, Kate is walking with Jack when the accident occurs. Jack rescues her on his own, without the group’s help.

Ad

5) In the Netflix show, Kate and Jack attend couples therapy

Kate and Jack’s relationship is a far more turbulent journey in the TV show (Image via Instagram/@netflixuk)

In The Four Seasons 1981 movie, Kate and Jack’s relationship is relatively stable, but in the series, it is a far more turbulent journey.

Ad

With more time to develop their storyline, the show delves into how the once-in-sync college sweethearts have grown apart. Kate feels burdened by having to manage every detail of their lives and always play the disciplinarian, while Jack feels constantly judged and second-guessed by her.

As tensions rise over the course of the series, they eventually begin off-screen couples therapy, adopting therapeutic language that improves their communication though it doesn’t fully resolve their issues.

Ad

It is only after a life-threatening moment, when Kate falls into the lake, that they both come to see they function better as a team than as individuals.

6) In the original movie, Danny does not suffer from a heart condition

In the 2025 version, Danny's illness is more settled and handled in a more serious way (Image via Instagram/@netflixuk)

In the original The Four Seasons movie, Danny is the oldest of the group and is always worrying about his health, though his fears are played for laughs. He is shown as having a slight hypochondria and displaying signs of OCD, but otherwise healthy in body, something which his friends often tease him about.

Ad

While anxiety about health is not unknown, mental health in the 1980s was less subtle in its portrayal, so the adjustment in the series works.

In the 2025 version, Danny's illness is more settled and handled in a more serious way. He has a diagnosed heart problem that is central to the plot, especially with Claude. Claude feels frustrated at Danny not being serious about his own health and tension between the two is there throughout.

Ad

The series explores Danny's condition as an avenue to not only observe the grim realities of aging, but also of how the characters are grappling with the tension between growing older and still wanting to be free-spirited and yet young.

7) The Four Seasons show explores each character’s journey more thoroughly

Cast members from the TV adaptation (Image via Netflix)

The shift from a 107-minute film to an eight-episode TV series is behind many of the biggest changes in The Four Seasons.

Ad

While the movie compresses the story to fit multiple vacations and leans on character archetypes, the series uses its longer runtime to add depth and complexity to the characters. Although none of the main characters are flawless, the show allows viewers to better understand and empathize with their emotions and actions.

This extended format also enables the series to explore more storylines than the movie. For instance, it offers a deeper look at Nick and Anne’s daughter, Lila (called Lisa in the film), through her college play, giving insight into her feelings.

Ad

While Nick and Ginny marry in the movie, the series provides Ginny with more screen time and development, highlighting her relationships with both Nick’s older friends and her own younger, more adventurous circle.

Interested viewers can watch The Four Seasons TV show on Netflix, and the original 1981 movie on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Moakala T Aier With a background in Political Science, which may seem unconventional for an entertainment writer, Moakala T Aier’s academic journey was marked by extensive involvement in editorial roles. Beginning as a member of the campus editorial team and later as the editor for the student union led her to pursue a career as a Digital Content Creator.



Currently working as a Listicle writer at Sportskeeda, Moakala has previously contributed to various publications like The Shillong Times and Eastern Mirror, where she covered a diverse range of topics from education and human interest stories to lifestyle pieces, event coverage, and book reviews. With a portfolio that includes interviews with various personalities such as MMA fighters, local musicians, and activists, Moakala’s approach to journalism is rooted in accuracy and reliability. She employs meticulous research and cross-referencing to ensure error-free content.



Beyond writing, Moakala enjoys listening to podcasts every morning, watching indie films, cooking new dishes, taking daily photo dumps, reading books, and journaling her thoughts. While she admires Emma Chamberlain, Sophia Chang, Michelle Choi, and others for their creative attention to detail, Moakala would love to be a part of the classic 1998 film The Parent Trap, longing to live in the same fictional world that feels uncomplicated and meaningful. Know More