Sneaks: Full list of voice cast and characters explored

The upcoming animated comedy film Sneaks is set to be released in theaters on April 18, 2025, in the USA. The script was written by Rob Edwards, who also co-directed the film with Chris Jenkins. The film features an ensemble cast led by Anthony Mackie and Martin Lawrence. The film mixes sneaker culture with a Toy Story-esque plot where inanimate objects come alive.

The movie follows a pair of one-of-a-kind sneakers, Ty and his sister Maxine, that are won by a basketball-obsessed teenager, Edson, at the Sneakerhead Gala. Unfortunately, before the teen can play in those shoes, they are stolen by a shady collector. On their way to New York, Ty stumbles out of the box and gets separated from his sister.

Now, Ty, with his friend's help, must find his sister, who plans to escape the collector on her own as well, and make their way back to Edson before his game. As per filmratings.com, Sneaks is rated PG by the MPAA for some action, scary images, and rude humor.

The complete voice cast of Sneaks explored

1) Anthony Mackie as Ty

Anthony Mackie (Image via Getty)

Anthony Mackie voices Ty, one of the designer sneakers that gets separated from his pair, his sister, Maxine. Ty befriends Jb in New York, who shows him the ways of the street and helps him find his sister. Ty, who only knew the comfortable life, is shocked to face the reality of life. Yet, determined to return to Edson, Ty sets out on an adventure to save his sister and return home before the basketball game.

Anthony Mackie is well-known for appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Falcon, who later on takes up the mantle of Captain America. His notable works include movies such as Captain America: Brave New World, Triple 9, and Pain & Gain.

2) Martin Lawrence as JB

Martin Lawrence 1996 - Source: Getty

Martin Lawrence stars as JB in the upcoming film Sneaks. JB is a scuffed-up sneaker in the streets of New York. He helps Ty navigate the streets and rescue his sister from the shady collector.

Martin Lawrence is well-known for starring in the Bad Boys movie franchise as Marcus Burnett.

3) Laurence Fishburne as The Collector

Laurence Fishburne (Image via Getty)

Laurence Fishburne also stars in the upcoming animated family film as the antagonist, The Collector. After setting his eyes on the limited edition sneakers he steals them and takes them to New York. After losing Ty on the way, he tries to recover him while holding his sister captive.

Laurence has worked in several films and TV series. He has starred in franchises such as The Matrix and John Wick and is known for playing the role of Jack Crawford in the TV series Hannibal.

4) Chloe Bailey as Maxine

Chloe Bailey (Image via Getty)

Chloe Bailey plays the role of Maxine in the upcoming film Sneaks. She and her brother Ty make a pair of one-of-a-kind sneakers, which the collector steals. She is held captive at the collector's crib, where she seeks help from other stolen sneakers to reunite with her brother and make it back in time for Edson's game.

Chloe Bailey is an American-born singer-songwriter, record producer, and actress. She has appeared in films like The Exorcism and Jane and has also released studio albums such as In Pieces and Trouble in Paradise.

5) Swae Lee as Edson

American Singer, songwriter Swae Lee. (Image via Getty)

Swae Lee also lends his voice to the character Edson in Sneaks. Edson is a basketball-obsessed teenager who participates in a lucky draw at the Sneakerhead Gala. He ended up winning the one-of-a-kind sneakers but they were unfortunately stolen by the collector.

Swae Lee is an American-born rapper who rose to prominence after releasing music with his brother Slim Jxmmi as hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd. Swae Lee's song titled Sunflower was featured in the 2018 animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Other supporting voice cast and crew members

Ty and JB on their adventure in New York in the film Sneaks. (Image via YouTube/@BriarcliffEntertainment)

Sneaks is directed by Rob Edwards and Chris Jenkins, with Rob providing the script for the film and Laurence Fishburne serving as producer. The animation was handled by Assemblage Entertainment, a Mumbai-based studio. Briarcliff Entertainment acquired the rights for distribution in North America, and Sky Cinema will be streaming the film for the UK audience.

Other notable voice cast members include Roddy Ricch as The Forger, Ella Mai as Britany, and Macy Gray as Adriana. It also features a cameo from Chris Paul, Mustard, Quavo, and Keith David.

What is Sneaks all about?

Laurence Fishburne as the collector in Sneaks. (Image via YouTube/@BriarcliffEntertainment)

Sneaks follows the journey of Ty, a sneaker, who gets separated from his sister Maxine, as the collector takes them away to New York.

Ty befriends a roughed-up sneaker named JB in New York, who helps him adapt to the street life and find his sister in the city. Maxine also plans her escape from the collector with the help of other stolen sneakers. The movie explores their journey back to their owner, a basketball-obsessed teenager called Edson, who has a match coming up.

The animated comedy film has a runtime of 1 hour and 32 minutes. As per filmratings.com, it has been rated PG for rude humor, some action, and scary images. Sneaks is set to be released in theaters on April 18, 2025, in the United States of America. It was also made available for the UK audience on Sky Cinema from March 28, 2025, onwards.

