Sneaks (2025): Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Sneaks is an animated comedy film set to be released in theaters on April 18, 2025, in the United States of America. The script was written by Rob Edwards, who also co-directed the film with Chris Jenkins. The animation for the film was done by Mumbai-based animation studio Assemblage Entertainment.

The story follows a pair of one-of-a-kind designer sneakers, Ty and his sister Maxine, as they are stolen by a shady collector and taken to New York. After getting separated on their way, Ty must find his sister and make their way back home.

As per filmratings.com, Sneaks is rated PG by the MPAA for some action, scary images, and rude humor. The film's distribution rights were acquired by Sky Cinema in the United Kingdom and by Briarcliff Entertainment in the United States of America.

Sneaks is set to be released in theaters

Sneaks was released on Sky Cinema in the United Kingdom on March 28, 2025. The film is set to be released in theaters in the United States of America on April 18, 2025. As per IMDb, it has a runtime of 1 hour and 32 minutes. The local audience can book their tickets through the movie's official website, while the UK audience can subscribe to Sky Cinema for £9/month to view it.

Plot for Sneaks

Ty and Jb enjoy a sunset in New York in the film Sneaks. (Image via youtube.com)

The animated comedy film titled Sneaks follows the story of Ty and his sister Maxine, a pair of one-of-a-kind sneakers. After being won in a lucky draw at the Sneakerhead Gala, the pair is kept at the basketball-obsessed teenager's house. They get stolen by a shady collector, and the brother stumbles out of the box on their way to New York.

Lost in New York all by himself, Ty befriends JB, a worn-out street sneaker who teaches him about the streets and promises to help him reunite with his sister. The story continues to follow the adventures of Ty and JB as they wander across New York searching for Maxine and evading the shady collector. Maxine, on the other hand, tries to escape the collector's home to reunite with her brother.

The story focuses on the adventures of the stolen designer sneakers as they make their way back before the teenager's basketball game.

Cast and crew for the movie

Anthony Mackie rides in the 2025 Krewe of Bacchus parade during Mardi Gras 2025 on March 02, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Image via Getty)

Sneaks is directed by Rob Edwards and Chris Jenkins, with Rob providing the script for the film. The movie also features an ensemble cast, such as Anthony Mackie as Ty, a one-of-a-kind shoe, Chloe Bailey as Maxine, Ty's sister; and Martin Lawrence as JB, a scuffed sneaker befriended by Ty.

Other cast members include Laurence Fishburne as The Collector, Roddy Ricch as The Forger, and Swae Lee as Edson, the teenager who wins Ty and Maxine. The film also features cameos from Chris Paul, Mustard, Quavo, and Keith David.

What's the trailer about?

The trailer for the animated family film was released on March 13, 2025, and is available on the official Briarcliff Entertainment YouTube channel. The trailer suggests the movie is a blend of sneaker culture with a Toy Story-like plot surrounding inanimate objects that come to life. A basketball-obsessed teenager, Edson, wins a pair of designer shoes by Chris Paul at the Sneakerhead Gala.

Soon after, the pair is stolen, but one of the shoes, named Ty, gets separated from the other shoe, his sister Maxine, on their way to New York. Ty befriends JB, a scuffed sneaker, who shows him around the city and helps him find his sister while she plots an escape of her own from the collector. The pair set off on an adventure to find their way back home before Edson's basketball game.

The trailer hints at the movie being a combination of action, humor, and clever sneaker-culture references. Sneaks is set to be released in theaters on April 18, 2025, in the United States of America.

