In Marvel's Spider-Man Multiverse, four versions of Peter Parker have donned a superhero costume to fight evil. Over two decades, fans have witnessed some of the best on-screen villains in this franchise and cheered as actors Toby Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland, and Shameik Moore took them on head-to-head.

Ad

Some villains are motivated by a relentless greed for power, while others want to destroy the universe after losing everything. Overall, these villains have a memorable presence that drives the need for a good guy to rise from the ashes... or should one say webs?

Here are the top 10 picks for Spider-Man villains across the franchise's different versions of the classic Brooklyn superhero story.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

Ad

Trending

Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and other best Spider-man Villains

1) Norman Osborn AKA Green Goblin (Spider-Man and Spider-Man No-Way Home)

William Dafoe as Norman Osborn (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

William Dafoe plays Norman Osborn, a scientist with a grudge. His experiments turn him into the Green Goblin, a ruthless and powerful villain with superhuman strength and speed. Considered the OG villain in the Spider-Man universe, his comeback in No-Way Home proved a much-needed catalyst for the story's tides to turn.

Ad

Dafoe's intricate ability to play the soft scientist and the monstrous villain made Green Goblin one of the best superhero movie villains of all time.

2) Doc Ock AKA Doctor Octopus (Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man No-Way Home)

Doc Ock in Spider-man (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina) is an intelligent scientist who turns to violence when he loses his wife and project funding. A set of four mechanical arms, originally created for working with radioactive material, fuses with Octavius and makes him a powerful, sinister villain.

Ad

Molina's performance as the traumatized supervillain with nothing to lose makes him a force to reckon with in the Spider-Man universe. He struggles with his moral compass, which gives him a humane touch despite the terrifying eight-limbs.

3) Mysterio AKA Quentin Beck (Spider-Man: Far From Home)

Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

When Tony Stark (Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr.) steals credit for the hologram technology he created, Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal) goes down a path of evil, joining hands with other bitter ex-employees from Stark Industries for revenge. His ability to convince Peter Parker that he is one of the good guys makes him dangerous.

Ad

Gyllenhaal's Mysterio is a unique villain in the MCU because he combines his illusionist skills with advanced tech to wreak havoc in Peter Parker's life. Even after Tom Holland's Peter Parker successfully defeats him, he comes back for one final illusion: reveal the true identity of Spider-Man and convince the world the hero is the true evil.

4) Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin (Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse)

Ad

In the widely celebrated animated feature, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) runs into Kingpin, a larger-than-life villain who is driven by his thirst for revenge after his family is killed in a tragic event. He wants them back, even if it means crossing the infinite possibilities in the Multiverse and collapsing all of reality in the process.

Kingpin is a formidable first villain for newly minted superhero Miles. His blind rage from losing everything he owns makes him a volatile and worthy opponent for the Spider-people.

Ad

5) Sandman AKA Flint Marco (Spider-Man 3 and Spider-Man No-Way Home)

Thomas Haden Church as Sandman in Spider-Man 3 (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Flint Marco's deep ties with Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker make him an interesting villain in the Spider-Man universe. He is introduced as Uncle Ben's killer, but soon, his hidden superpowers come to light: He is Sandman and can control sand to gain superhuman strength and size.

Ad

While Thomas Haden Church's Sandman is not the most formidable villain in the series, fans enjoyed the reaction he evoked from Peter Parker and their final face-off.

6) Venom AKA Eddie Brock (Spider-Man 3)

Venom in the Spider-Man universe (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Venom is one of the MCU's most interesting villains because of the origin story. The symbiote first attaches itself to Peter Parker, causing his more amoral, violent nature to surface. But when Parker gets rid of it, it attaches itself to Eddie Brock, who becomes the movie's more ruthless and powerful supervillain.

Ad

Eddie Brock's Venom (Topher Grace) holds up a mirror to Peter Parker's dark inner self, making him a unique, more difficult villain to defeat.

7) Doctor Olivia "Liv" Octavius (Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse)

Ad

Kathryn Hann's Liv Octavius is a fun twist on the OG supervillain Doc Ock. She is terrifyingly charming while pulling the rug from under Miles' feet, making her one to watch out for. Her personality is 100% science and 0% emotions, so she will do what it takes to succeed.

8) Shocker AKA Herman Schultz (Spider-Man: Homecoming)

Ad

Bokeem Woodbine's Shocker is menacing in his screen presence, making him a lethal enemy against Tom Holland's Peter Parker. He is a henchman for the ultimate villain "The Vulture", but his gauntlet gives him the power to send powerful shock blasts, killing anyone who crosses its path.

He inherits the power from the original shocker, Jackson Brice, and uses his emotionless personality to his advantage.

9) Miguel O'Hara (Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse)

Ad

Miguel O'Hara as Spider-Man 2099 (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

One of the most complex antagonists in the Spider-Man universe, Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac) is the tormented "2099" and a vigilante who believes in maintaining the order of the Multiverse, no matter the cost.

Ad

It is difficult to consider 2099 as the ultimate villain because his actions are justified by his need to protect the greater good. However, in a gasp-worthy moment, he turns against Miles for being an anomaly threatening the existence of the Spiderverse. As a version of Spider-Man with similar powers, he is a dangerous villain and a solid match for Miles.

10) Vulture AKA Adrian Toomes (Spider-Man: Homecoming)

Michael Keaton as Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

While the Vulture (Michael Keaton) might be a blip of a villain in the grand scheme of things for Tom Holland's Peter Parker, his presence is a solid threat in Homecoming. He has a patronizing air and backs up his talk with super strength and hi-tech weaponry, including a lethal suit with expandable vulture wings.

Ad

Keaton's slick performance as a supervillain disguised as a filial figure makes this villain stand out.

Honorary mentions include Dr. Curt Connors AKA Lizard from The Amazing Spider-Man for posing a wildly gory threat to New York City and Peter Parker!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback