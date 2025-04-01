Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse sets 2027 release date alongside new photo reveals from CinemaCon

With CinemaCon finally beginning, Sony recently took to the stage to share Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse details. On March 31, 2025, during Sony's panel at CinemaCon, fans got to see extended footage from the film that gave many an idea of what they can expect from the upcoming animated release.

Ad

Alongside that, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse finally got a release date as well after being delayed indefinitely a few years back. Since then, many have wondered exactly when the film will be released in theatres, and Sony does have an answer for them. Miles Morales and pals will officially be swinging onto the big screens again on June 4, 2027.

However, not only was the release date for the film shared, but fans also got a sneak peek at the film as new stills were released. The stills showcased a brand-new look at The Prowler and Miles even fighting him. Not only that, but Gwen and Miles seem to have reunited as well.

Ad

Trending

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse footage from CinemaCon broken down

Expand Tweet

Ad

At CinemaCon, attendees were shown an extended sequence from Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. The footage wasn't released to the outside audience, unfortunately since it was only exclusive to CinemaCon attendees. However, DiscussingFilm did share a detailed breakdown of what was shown behind closed doors at the convention.

The footage reportedly begins with an intercut of the first two films, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, after which scenes from Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse are shown, giving viewers a glimpse of what they can expect.

Ad

The scenes also feature Miles and Gwen on a bike while The Spot sucks out the color out of the environment they are in. The Spot also becomes an arachnid monster while chasing Gwen and Miles. Alongside that, at the end of Across the Spider-Verse, fans were introduced to an alternate version of Miles who becomes The Prowler on a different Earth.

The footage for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse sees the two team up alongside their uncle, Aaron Davis. While not many plot details are shared in the clip that was shown to the audience, it certainly looks like the film will be picking up right from where Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse left off.

Ad

It was also mentioned that the film will have a new kind of art style to it and will look visually more diverse compared to the previous two movies.

Why was Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse delayed?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was scheduled to originally release on March 29, 2024, just a few months after the release of Across the Spider-Verse. However, in June 2023, many artists spoke out about how the working conditions were bad and that production on Beyond the Spider-Verse had barely begun. This led to Sony delaying the film indefinitely.

Now, talking at CinemaCon, the film's directors Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson said:

“We know how important this franchise is to so many people around us. We just could not run it back. So, we decided we needed to take the time to make sure we got it just right.”

Ad

Producer Phil Lord also promised that it will be a "massive" finale to the trilogy.

For further updates, stay tuned with us.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback