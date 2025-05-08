Netflix's Forever ending explained: What happens to Justin and Keisha in the end?

Forever is a Netflix series released on May 8, 2025, that transports viewers into the world of two young Black teens navigating the complexities of love and life. Set against the backdrop of 2018 Los Angeles, the series follows Justin Edwards (Michael Cooper Jr.) and Keisha Clark (Lovie Simone) as they explore the relationship that grows from childhood friendship to first love.

Ad

The plot of Forever centers on the lives of Justin and Keisha as they reconnect at a New Year's Eve party and quickly develop a romance. Their trip is full of firsts: their first genuine relationship, their first kiss, and their first battles with identity and communication.

The play questions whether love can really last forever in their world as it investigates how these young lovers juggle their developing relationship with their aspirations and anxieties.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Forever. Reader's discretion is advised.

In the end, Justin and Keisha part ways, realizing that while they love each other, they must focus on finding themselves before they can truly be together.

According to an article published by Tudum by Netflix, showrunner Mara Brock Akil wanted to portray their romance, showing the necessity of friendship. She said:

"My era led with the flutters, the butterflies, the romance. Every era knows it’s about communication, and every era has its challenges — the phone and blocking and things of that nature — but I think friendship leads in this generation. That’s a really beautiful foundation to build on and return to.”

Ad

The breakup of Justin and Keisha in Forever ending

A still from the Netflix series Forever (Image via Netflix)

The series finale of Forever encapsulates the entire emotional journey of Justin and Keisha's relationship. Despite their undeniable chemistry and deep affection for each other, they ultimately realize that their individual growth is more important than staying together at this stage in their lives.

Ad

The couple breaks up not because they don't love each other, but because their relationship has become a weight, hindering both from pursuing their own futures.

Regarding the ending, Brock Akil expressed to Tudum by Netflix:

"We wanted to make sure we left love on the table. Whether you believe they should have broken up or not, the humanity in their breakup is what we could all aspire for if we’re not going to be together. We know a door is always open to that love that was real.”

Ad

Over the course of the show, audiences see the highs and lows of their relationship. Built on trust, friendship, and deep emotional connection, Justin and Keisha's love spans from misunderstandings to great gestures.

But their paths start to diverge as they near the end of high school and the reality of college life starts to hit. While Justin, accepted into Northwestern, is unsure about following a future governed by his mother's expectations, Keisha is on track for Howard University.

Ad

The moment of their breakup is emotional, with both teens recognizing that their bond is too strong to be defined by dependency. Justin's decision to choose his future, particularly his passion for music, marks a significant turning point in his character development.

Similarly, Keisha's focus on her dreams of attending Howard University showcases her commitment to her goals. They part ways, acknowledging that their love, while real, is not enough to sustain them in the face of their individual aspirations.

Ad

Also read: Forever: Release date, plot and everything we know so far

The trials and triumphs of Justin and Keisha's relationship

A still from the Netflix series Forever (Image via Netflix)

From the very beginning, Forever highlights the complexity of young love. Justin and Keisha's story is not just a romantic one but a tale of self-discovery, personal growth, and the challenges that come with being a teenager.

Ad

Starting at a New Year's Eve celebration, their relationship develops from the embers of their childhood friendship into something more profound. But the road is far from easy. High school life, personal insecurities, and the burden of former relationships all put pressure on them and could compromise their relationship.

Keisha's history, especially the trauma of a leaked s*x tape, greatly influences her perspective on love and relationships. Initially cautious and unsure about her new relationship with Justin, this event causes her to switch schools. Still, Justin's constant encouragement enables Keisha to recover and open up.

Ad

But when Justin's own doubts about his future arise, the intricacies of their relationship reach a breaking point. His mother's expectations are hanging over him, and he finds it difficult to carve his own course. He usually defers to what others want for him rather than what he actually wants.

The conflict between their personal desires and their relationship grows more clear as the story unfolds. Keisha, determined to go to Howard, and Justin, who has always followed the path laid out for him, find themselves at a crossroads.

Ad

External factors such as family pressure, college goals, and the fear of drifting apart challenge their love. Ultimately, both of them realize that, even if it means sacrificing the love they have, they have to focus on their own futures.

Read more: What is Love Forever on Netflix all about? Everything you need to know before you watch

The fate of Justin and Keisha

A still from the Netflix series Forever (Image via Netflix)

As the final scenes of Forever unfold, it becomes clear that Justin and Keisha's relationship is not meant to survive the transition to adulthood. While their love is deep and their connection undeniable, both characters are forced to confront their personal journeys.

Ad

Keisha, who has always dreamed of attending Howard University, is determined to focus on her education and the life that lies ahead. For her, Justin represents a past that she needs to let go of to fully embrace her future.

On the other hand, Justin's relationship with Keisha has been a significant part of his self-discovery, but he now realizes that he needs to pursue his own dreams, particularly in music. His genuine love for music production conflicts with his mother's pressure to go to Northwestern and pursue a more conventional academic route.

Ad

His internal struggle finally causes him to choose a gap year, deciding to pursue his passion instead of meeting his mother's standards. Realizing that he must put himself before Keisha is a difficult but essential part of his development.

As the series ends, Justin and Keisha part ways, but there's a lingering hope that perhaps their paths will cross again in the future when they are both ready to be together on their own terms.

Ad

Also read: 5 movies and shows produced by Tina Fey to watch if you liked The Four Seasons

Keisha's journey from love to independence

A still from the Netflix series Forever (Image via Netflix)

Keisha's journey is one of empowerment and independence. Throughout the series, she is shown as a strong, determined young woman with clear goals for her future.

Ad

Her decision to attend Howard University is symbolic of her commitment to carving out a life for herself, free from the constraints of her past relationships and the expectations of others. She recognizes that she cannot allow it to define her or hold her back from her dreams.

Writer Brock Akil noted Keisha's journey in the Tudum by Netflix article, saying:

"Howard is Keisha’s first boyfriend, let’s just be honest. Justin’s really the second. I want to see her with her man. I want to see who she is in this environment.”

Ad

Her path is one of self-love and growth, as she learns to prioritize her own needs and desires. Keisha's breakup with Justin is not an easy decision, but it's one that she knows is necessary for her to fully embrace her future.

Her character arc is a powerful reminder of the importance of self-discovery and the need to pursue one's passions, even when it means letting go of something as precious as first love.

Ad

Read more: All TV shows and movies for Netflix releasing in May 2025

Justin finds his passion

A still from the Netflix series Forever (Image via Netflix)

Justin's narrative is one of discovering his own voice and identity. Much of the series has been spent under the shadow of his mother's expectations and his own future-related doubts.

Ad

Though it emphasizes his need to escape the expectations of others, his relationship with Keisha also acts as a trigger for his self-discovery. Justin's choice to work in music instead of following the conventional academic route his mother had pictured defines a significant turning point in the evolution of his character.

Justin chooses himself after breaking up with Keisha. He must make a painful choice to control his future. He empowers himself by following his passion and creating a life that is true to him. Justin's story reminds us that sometimes the hardest choice leads to personal growth and fulfilment.

Ad

Also read: After dominating the streaming charts, The Four Seasons season 2 could be on the cards

Forever is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 5 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More