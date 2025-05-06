Forever: Release date, plot and everything we know so far

Forever is Netflix's upcoming romantic drama series set to premiere on May 8, 2025. Based on Judy Bloom's 1975 novel of the same name, the series follows Keisha Clark and Justin Edwards, childhood friends who reconnect at a party. The two of them begin a romantic relationship, which is put to the test amidst social and parental pressure.

Mara Brock Akil serves as the showrunner and executive producer for Forever, with Academy Award-winning actress Regina King set to direct the first episode. The show's cast is led by Lovie Simone, who will take up the role of Keisha Clark, and Michael Cooper Jr., who will portray Justin Edwards.

Karen Pittman, Wood Harris, Xosha Roquemore, Marvin Lawrence Winans III, Barry Shabaka Henley, Ali Gallo, Niles Fitch, Paigion Walker, and E’myri Crutchfield are also set to make an appearance in the show.

When and where will Forever be released?

Forever will premiere exclusively on Netflix on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The first season will have eight episodes, all of which will be available to watch at the same time. This means that there will be no weekly wait to find out what happens in the next episode.

In an interview with Tudum published on April 10, 2025, showrunner Brock Akil opened up about creating a series that tackles an impactful first-love story.

“I’ve always credited Judy Blume as part of the seasoning of my voice as a writer. She was one of the first writers I read that dared to be honest about the human condition in young people and you can see traces of her writing style within my own. I’m honored to reimagine one of my favorite books, Forever,” she said.

Blume also expressed how thrilled she was for her 50-year-old YA romance novel being adapted into a series.

“I’m thrilled that Mara has chosen to tell this story through her own lens. It is gratifying to know that, 50 years after its release, the love story at the core of Forever is still resonating with audiences,” the author stated.

What is Forever all about?

The show follows two teens who explore the highs and lows of a relationship. The official tagline on Netflix reads:

"Reunited as teens, two childhood friends fall deeply in love, experiencing the joy and heartache of a first romance that will change their lives forever."

In the trailer, we get to see Keisha and Justin's instant chemistry build after they reconnect at a party. The two black teens experience a lot of their "firsts" together; however, complications soon begin to arise.

"I really like you. But my life is real messy right now," Keisha says.

Keisha is a confident track star with dreams for life after high school, trying to balance both her relationship and future goals. Justin is a young athlete who dreams of playing division-one basketball and achieving more than his parents. Both their parents seem skeptical about their relationship and doubt their choices.

"We wanna talk to you about Keisha. You've got a lot on your plate, Justin. Should you be dating her right now?" his parents ask.

While Keisha's mother tells her that she's weeks away from receiving her scholarship and shouldn't let a boy distract her. The two of them juggle back and forth between their priorities, with Justin telling Keisha he "doesn't wanna weigh her down" and Keisha saying that it's something he shouldn't worry about.

The show will explore themes of young love, heartbreak, identity, and ambition among young teens.

Forever will premiere on Netflix on May 8, 2025.

