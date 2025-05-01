Words of War: Release date, plot and everything we know so far

Words of War is an upcoming biographical film about the Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya. Directed by James Strong, the film is set to be released in theatres on May 2, 2025.

Ad

The movie follows the Russian journalist's story and recounts how she was exposed to atrocities during the Chechen War in the late 1990s and early 2000s despite threats to her safety.

Words of War features Maxine Peake as Anna Politkovskaya, Ciarán Hinds as Dmitry Muratov, Jason Isaacs as Alexander Politkovsky, Naomi Battrick as Vera Politkovskaya, and Harry Lawtey as Ilya Politkovsky, among other actors.

Words of War hits theatres on May 2, 2025

Anna Politkovskaya in Words of War (Image via YouTube/ Rotten Tomatoes Indie)

Words of War, the political thriller executive produced by Sean Penn, is set to hit theatres on May 2, 2025.

Ad

Trending

In an interview with Variety published on February 18, 2025, Penn opened up about who the film is dedicated to and what it's about.

"Words of War is a tribute to Anna Politkovskaya and journalists around the world, whose fearless reporting of savage wars and unvarnished criticism of savage leaders are essential to all our freedoms," he stated.

Penn also described the theme of the film and what viewers can expect from this movie.

Ad

"This film succeeds beautifully as cinema, and its drama will entertain you, while equally serving as a meditation on the ways we can regroup our sense of our own place, of what our voices must do. As Anna herself said, 'there’s nothing of value apart from the truth'," he continued.

Another producer, Mark Maxey, said every journalist should be given the freedom to report what is happening in the world without the fear of death or reprisal.

Ad

"In this era where truth is under siege daily, journalists stand as the last line of defense. Protecting them is not just a duty — it’s a fight for freedom itself," he added.

Words of War: Plot explored

Ad

In the trailer, Anna Politkovskaya exposes government lies and corruption.

"War has two sides...I say it has three. (The third one being) the innocent civilians caught in the middle of a medieval brutal war," she says.

Set in 1999, the film delves into tensions between Russia and the Republic of Chechnya, which escalated into violence. Politkovskaya, a reporter for Novaya Gazeta, is dispatched to the frontlines by editor and friend Dmitry Muratov.

Ad

"We don't think we need a war correspondent in Chechnya, we need a people correspondent," he says.

Politkovskaya witnessed governmental corruption and human rights abuses firsthand and reported on the Chechen conflict that occurred under Vladimir Putin's regime. She soon realizes that the campaign against the Chechen rebels is the government's way of covering up a genocide.

Despite facing poisoning, intimidation, and threats, Anna remained steadfast in her mission to reveal the truth. She begins reporting the truth and soon faces opposition from powerful state forces.

Ad

"There is nothing of value apart from the truth, and I do not intend to stop," says the journalist.

Due to the risky nature of her work, her husband, Alexander Politkovsky, and her children are pulled into the orbit of danger.

Also read: I'm Beginning to See the Light: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far.

Words of War hits theatres on May 2, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhisri Kodandaraman Abhisri K is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a B.Tech in Biotechnology that honed her analytical and critical thinking skills, her passion for entertainment led her to explore writing about TV shows and movies. Her journey began as the Head of Writing for PES University's drama club, where she led scriptwriting and creative content development.



Abhisri's love for films and TV shows stems from their power to connect people, reflect culture, and evoke emotions that resonate with global audiences. She is committed to ethical journalism, ensuring accuracy and relevance by cross-verifying sources and maintaining objectivity in her reporting.



When she is not writing, Abhisri enjoys reading, exploring new music genres, and sketching. Know More