I'm Beginning to See the Light: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

I'm Beginning to See the Light is a 2025 American drama film directed by Konstantin Khudyakov, set to be released on May 2, 2025.

Ad

The movie follows the story of Ezra, a jazz musician seeking solace in a lighthouse after losing his family in a car accident. After becoming the lighthouse keeper, Ezra encounters people who have lost hope and helps them grapple with their past. Through music, memory, and human connection, he begins to find new meaning in his life.

The official tagline for I’m Beginning to See the Light on Prime Video reads:

Ad

Trending

"After losing his family in a brutal accident, ex-trumpeter Ezra finds solace as a lighthouse keeper. But when two visitors reveal their true motives, Ezra must decide: let the light back into his life or stay in the shadows."

The movie features Jack Huston as Ezra, Brandon T. Jackson as Sam, Abbie Cornish as Hannah, Lucy Punch as Sheryl, and Jamie Chung as Sarah, among other actors.

Ad

I'm Beginning to See the Light releases on May 2, 2025

Ad

I’m Beginning to See the Light will be available in theatres on May 2, 2025. The movie will also be available to stream on Prime Video, Fandango, and Apple TV.

In an interview with Variety published on March 13, 2025, Konstantin Khudyakov opened up about his experience making the film.

“I’ve always wanted to make a film about jazz and how music has the potential to help a person overcome grief and rediscover meaning in life. I truly believe this film will resonate with contemporary audiences,” stated the director.

Ad

Gravitas Ventures Acquisitions Manager Mackenzie Maguire, who negotiated a deal with the filmmakers, also shared his views on the film.

"Gravitas is excited to be the distribution partner for I’m Beginning to See the Light. This film beautifully examines grief with a fresh perspective, elevated by Khudyakov’s fantastic direction," he stated.

I'm Beginning to See the Light: Plot analysis

Ad

Ad

In I’m Beginning to See the Light, jazz trumpeter Ezra Cooper is heartbroken after losing his wife and daughter in a fatal car accident. The accident, caused by a falling lighthouse lens, leaves Ezra physically injured and emotionally broken. In his despair, he walks to the very lighthouse that brought about the disaster, thinking of taking his own life.

But a case of mistaken identity causes a worker to think Ezra is the new lighthouse keeper, and he decides to spend the night. The following morning, Ezra encounters Cheryl, a delivery person who believes he has taken on the lighthouse responsibilities. As he becomes entrenched in this newfound role, he learns the lighthouse has become a stop for people considering suicide.

Ad

Ezra starts intervening, using his own suffering to reach out and discourage others from ending their lives. He also develops a relationship with Sam, a fellow musician dealing with personal tragedy, leading the two of them to confront a fugitive. Ezra’s path begins to shift toward hope after he encounters Hannah, a schoolteacher who brings her students to the lighthouse on a tour.

Their mutual interest in music and shared knowledge of loss create a rapport, providing Ezra with a spark of renewed hope. As these interactions progress, Ezra starts healing, finding refuge in helping others and regaining the light that had once faded from his life. The movie hauntingly portrays themes of loss, redemption, and the healing power of human bonds.

Ad

Also read: The Bear season 4: Release date, plot, and everything we know.

I'm Beginning to See the Light is set to be released on May 2, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhisri Kodandaraman Abhisri K is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a B.Tech in Biotechnology that honed her analytical and critical thinking skills, her passion for entertainment led her to explore writing about TV shows and movies. Her journey began as the Head of Writing for PES University's drama club, where she led scriptwriting and creative content development.



Abhisri's love for films and TV shows stems from their power to connect people, reflect culture, and evoke emotions that resonate with global audiences. She is committed to ethical journalism, ensuring accuracy and relevance by cross-verifying sources and maintaining objectivity in her reporting.



When she is not writing, Abhisri enjoys reading, exploring new music genres, and sketching. Know More