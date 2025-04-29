The Bear season 4: Release date, plot, and everything we know

The Bear season 4 is set to premiere on June 15, 2025, on Disney+ and Hulu. Created by Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo, the American comedy-drama series follows the story of Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, who returns to Chicago to take over his brother's sandwich shop. Carmy, along with his partner Sydney, transforms the small joint into a top-class restaurant with the help of their kitchen staff.

Ad

In The Bear season 3, Carmy confronts his past traumas while trying to keep the restaurant afloat amid financial problems and mixed reviews from critics. Meanwhile, Sydney grapples with the decision of staying loyal to her team versus moving on to a promising new opportunity.

The Bear season 4 stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu, Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks, Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina Marrero, Abby Elliott as Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto, and Matty Matheson as Neil Fak.

Ad

Trending

The Bear season 4 releases on June 15, 2025

Ad

At the Thunderbolts* Los Angeles premiere, showrunner Joanna Calo confirmed that The Bear season 4 will officially return on June 15, 2025.

"June 15. June 15 here, but I think everywhere," Calo said.

When asked what to expect from the season, Calo replied:

"It's beautiful, there's a lot of joy this season, and I think you're going to be happy, that's all. It's not one of the meaner ones."

Ad

The Bear season 4: Plot analysis

Ad

The Bear season 4 teases the return of Academy Award-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna. In a brief scene, she is seen giving Sydney some advice, stating:

"Sometimes your work family is closer to you than your family-family."

The short clip, which appears at the beginning of Disney+'s 2025 trailer, also shows Carmy riding a train alone, while the rest of the restaurant crew, Richie included, are committed to excellence.

Ad

The Bear season 4 is expected to revolve around Carmy's redemption arc as he comes to terms with a harsh review and begins to understand the emotional costs of his endless pursuit of perfection. The restaurant, which is under increasing pressure to stay open, and Sydney, which is at a major crossroads, are some of the elements that are expected to be dealt with.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach on The Bear

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Image via YouTube/20th Century Studios Canada)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who plays the role of Cousin Richie, opened up about his experience during filming in an interview with The Telegraph published on July 6, 2024. When asked if the high-intensity scenes are as stressful to create as they are to observe, he replied:

Ad

"It does take some energy, but they’re also a dream to film."

When asked about the fan-favorite scene where he drives off with Taylor Swift's Love Story playing in the background, Bachrach said:

“So rarely in life, in movies, do we get to see somebody celebrate in a very full way with (all) their heart and really live out a victory at level 10. I was very happy that he got to have a chance to celebrate, to have a big win.”

Ad

He also hinted that the show could be heading towards the end.

"There is The Bear to finish, which could be ending sooner than we think. I feel like we’re getting near to the end of The Bear. It seems like that story is wrapping up to me,” he admitted.

The Bear season 4 is set to premiere on June 15, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhisri Kodandaraman Abhisri K is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a B.Tech in Biotechnology that honed her analytical and critical thinking skills, her passion for entertainment led her to explore writing about TV shows and movies. Her journey began as the Head of Writing for PES University's drama club, where she led scriptwriting and creative content development.



Abhisri's love for films and TV shows stems from their power to connect people, reflect culture, and evoke emotions that resonate with global audiences. She is committed to ethical journalism, ensuring accuracy and relevance by cross-verifying sources and maintaining objectivity in her reporting.



When she is not writing, Abhisri enjoys reading, exploring new music genres, and sketching. Know More