What did Elon Musk post about Ayo Edebiri? The Bear star reveals getting death threats in aftermath of viral tweet

Actress Ayo Edebiri recently said that after Elon Musk replied to a fake rumour regarding Pirates of the Caribbean casting, she allegedly "got insane death threats." On March 11, she shared a screenshot of Musk’s same one-year-old X post on her Instagram story and wrote:

“Just remembering when I got some of the most insane death threats and racial slurs of my life (idk if it's the #1 moment, but for sure top 3) for a fake reboot of a movie I had never even heard of because of this man LMAO so not only is he double s**g h**l-ing fascist, he's an idiot but anyway..”

As seen in the screenshot, Musk shared an X post of the account called Unlimited L’s on his X account on February 2024 and wrote in the caption:

“Disney sucks”

The post claimed that Disney is allegedly considering Ayo Edebiri as a replacement for Johnny Depp in Pirates 6, i.e, Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

Ayo Edebiri is reportedly not replacing Johnny Depp in Pirates 6

As mentioned, when Musk commented on a rumored post by Unlimited L's, announcing that Edebiri would be replacing Johnny Depp in a Pirates of the Caribbean reboot, the actress recounted the uproar that followed.

Meanwhile, the original X account's owner (@unlimited_ls) responded to The Bear star's message on Wednesday, March 12, by stating:

“I never made any claims; I clearly stated “reportedly” because it was the latest information coming from credible Hollywood sources. And yes, I am a HUGE fan and supporter of Mr. Musk. He has my loyalty for LIFE, and I don’t say that lightly.”

Additionally, further sharing Ayo Edebiri’s Instagram Story on the same day, where she had criticised Musk, the X account wrote in the caption:

“These people are completely unhinged. Ayo Edebiri waited over a year to address rumors and credible reports circulating in Hollywood from trustworthy sources..."

It continued:

"And, of course, she attacks Elon Musk. By the way, this post was deleted by mistake after I decided to clean up my timeline and present a more professional image.”

For context, it was widely rumoured in February 2024 that Disney was reportedly considering Depp for a lead role in a Pirates of the Caribbean revival.

However, as per Entertainment Weekly's 20 May 2022 report, following his highly publicised court case involving his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in 2022, Depp, who had previously starred in the series as Captain Jack Sparrow, agreed to Heard's attorney Ben Rottenborn's question about not collaborating with Disney again.

The attorney asked Depp, "if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film? Correct?". To which Depp responded that it was true.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time the actress shared a post on her Instagram Story which slammed Musk. As per The Guardian's March 12 report, Ayo Edebiri praised comedian Bill Burr in a recent Instagram story post for his remarks on NPR's Fresh Air, in which he called Musk "evidently a N**i" and commented on his hand gesture during Donald Trump's inauguration. He further said:

"I just refuse to believe it was an accidental two-time Sieg Heil."

Reportedly, Producer Jerry Bruckheimer stated in 2024 that a reboot of the franchise was in the works. As for Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) was his last appearance.

