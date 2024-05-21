Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri talk about their enjoying each other's company on and off set

Ayo Edebiri, the American actress and comedian recently opened up about her close friendship with her The Bear co-star Jeremy Allen White both on and off screen. White also praised Ayo and gushed over their friendship.

In the comedy-drama series The Bear, Jeremy plays Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, an award-winning chef. He hires Edebiri’s character Sydney Adamu as his sous-chef. On May 21, 2024, the pair spoke to Vanity Fair for the June 2024 cover story. Ayo talked about their friendship saying,

"Work can be a very intimate thing and a very personal thing and a very emotional thing, and I think when you’re also in industries that are creative or creative adjacent, I think there’s something that also invokes feelings of passion. Also, boy’s got some beautiful blue eyes. You know what I mean? Those are eyes you want to project onto.”

Their characters in the show have stayed platonic so far in the first two seasons of the show. However, fans of the two have begun to romantically link them both on and off air, as per E! News.

Ayo Edebiri and The Bear co-star Jeremy Allen White detail their friendship

Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White appeared both in the first and second seasons of The Bear series. The show debuted on FX on Hulu on June 23, 2022, and the second part was released on June 22, 2023.

The show revolves around the main character Carmy Berzatto, an award-winning chef who returned to his hometown of Chicago to manage his family's sandwich shop after his brother's death. Ayo Edebiri plays one of the staff members Sydney, who takes care of the chaotic kitchen with Carmy.

On Tuesday, both Jeremy and Ayo spoke about their experience working together in the series. The Shameless alum talked about their characters and praised Ayo Edebiri—

"We really enjoy each other in life, on camera and off camera. I have a tremendous amount of respect for her as a person, but also as an artist. And so I hope that sort of that kind of thing shines through on camera between Carm and Syd. Syd is always able to...I don’t know, to deliver something different to Carmy, and she’s usually right,” he adds. “And I guess I think Ayo is also usually right."

Ayo Edebiri also recalled that everyone initially believed that "the actual show will not be good" and the cast "will never see each other again," as filming the pilot was "clearly too enjoyable of an experience". However, the comedy-drama series became fairly successful, earning six wins at this year’s Primetime Emmys since its commencement in June 2022.

The creator of the show, Chris Storer, talked to Variety about the possible plot point of a romantic relationship between Carmy and Sydney. She claimed it was never on the table, and added—

"We wanted to make something that was about friendship and a partnership. It really is so funny that that is one of the things that people took away—of all the heavy sh*t that's going on in the show! It was interesting because Ayo and Jeremy, since they are our friends and are such wonderful people, I think there is this charisma that comes off both of them."

The success of the show has resulted in the deal of a fourth season to be filmed directly after season 3. The Bear's third season is set to premiere June 27 on FX and Hulu.

Ayo Edebiri has also appeared in several other movies and TV shows including, Black Mirror, Abbott Elementary, What We Do in the Shadows, Bottoms, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Saturday Night Live, and more.