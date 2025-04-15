7 political thrillers to watch if you liked Prime Video’s G20

G20 is a 2025 American action thriller directed by Patricia Riggen and written by Caitlin Parrish, Erica Weiss, and the Miller brothers. The film stars Viola Davis as a president forced to draw on her combat experience when a major international summit comes under attack. The cast in G20 also includes Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, Ramón Rodríguez, Douglas Hodge, and Elizabeth Marvel. It was released globally on April 10, 2025, by Amazon MGM Studios through Prime Video.

At a global summit in South Africa, U.S. President Danielle Sutton faces both a family crisis and an international one when a rogue mercenary group led by an extremist seizes the venue. As Sutton and her allies attempt to protect world leaders and escape, the attackers launch a plan involving cryptocurrency, propaganda, and global destabilization. With time running out, Sutton must rely on her skills, her family, and a few unlikely allies to stop a financial and political catastrophe.

If you enjoyed watching the political thriller G20, you might also like watching All the President's Men, Conclave, and The Independent, among others, for their themes of leadership under pressure, global stakes, and personal sacrifice

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

All the President’s Men and 6 other political thrillers to watch if you liked Prime Video’s G20

1) All the President’s Men (1976)

It is based on the real events surrounding the Watergate scandal (Image via Apple TV+)

All the President's Men is a 1976 American political thriller based on the events surrounding the Watergate scandal leading to President Richard Nixon's resignation. Directed by Alan J. Pakula and written by William Goldman, the film adapts the 1974 non-fiction book by journalists Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward, who reported the story for The Washington Post. Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman portray Woodward and Bernstein.

In 1972, Woodward and Bernstein investigated a break-in at the DNC, uncovering a political conspiracy that reached the highest levels of government. Like G20, this film explores the tension of political power under threat—only here, the battlefield is journalism, not a global summit.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix, HBO Max

2) Wag the Dog (1997)

Wag the Dog is a political satire starring Dustin Hoffman and Robert De Niro (Image via Apple TV+)

Wag the Dog is a 1997 political satire starring Dustin Hoffman and Robert De Niro. Directed and produced by Barry Levinson, the story follows a spin doctor and a Hollywood producer who create a fake war in Albania to divert public attention from a presidential s*x scandal. The screenplay is loosely based on Larry Beinhart's 1993 novel, American Hero.

The film's title references the idiom "the tail wagging the dog," meaning to distract from something more important by focusing on something less significant. Days before an election, a scandal threatens the president’s campaign, prompting a fixer and a Hollywood producer to fake a war to distract the public—blurring the line between reality and spin in this sharp political satire.

While G20 deals with real-time international peril, Wag the Dog uses satire to expose how political narratives are manipulated to distract from scandal, both revealing truths behind leadership and public perception.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3) Conclave (2024)

The movie features Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, among others (Image via Prime Video)

Conclave is a 2024 political thriller directed by Edward Berger and written by Peter Straughan, adapted from Robert Harris's 2016 novel. The movie features Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini. Fiennes plays Cardinal Thomas Lawrence, who is tasked with overseeing the election of a new pope, only to uncover hidden truths and controversies surrounding the top contenders.

Like the G20, the Conclave unfolds in an elite, pressure-filled environment where hidden agendas and power plays threaten to reshape global leadership.

Where to watch: Peacock, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video

4) The Independent (2022)

A journalist uncovers a conspiracy that could alter a presidential election (Image via Amazon)

The Independent is a 2022 American political thriller directed by Amy Rice and written by Evan Parter. It follows a journalist who discovers a potential conspiracy that could sway the outcome of a presidential race. The film premiered on Peacock’s streaming platform on November 2, 2022.

Elisha "Eli" James, a reporter at the Washington Chronicle, uncovers a financial conspiracy tied to a high-profile presidential candidate. As the election nears, Eli teams up with veteran journalist Nick Booker to expose the truth. Both The Independent and G20 center on individuals uncovering secrets that could shake a national election.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, Apple TV+

5) Primary Colors (1998)

Based on a novel fictionalizing Bill Clinton’s 1992 campaign (Image via Apple TV+)

Primary Colors is a 1998 American comedy-drama directed by Mike Nichols, with a screenplay by Elaine May. It is based on the novel Primary Colors: A Novel of Politics, a fictionalized account of Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign. Originally published anonymously, Primary Colors was later revealed to be written by journalist Joe Klein, who covered Bill Clinton’s 1992 campaign.

The film adaptation stars John Travolta, Emma Thompson, Billy Bob Thornton, Kathy Bates, and more. Idealistic aide Henry Burton joins the campaign of Southern governor Jack Stanton. As scandals and compromises mount, Henry must choose between loyalty to Stanton and his own integrity.

This political dramedy, like G20, pulls back the curtain on politics, highlighting personal conflicts and moral dilemmas behind public personas.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

6) Heart of Stone (2023)

The movie stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, and others. (Image via Netflix)

Heart of Stone is a 2023 American spy action thriller directed by Tom Harper, with a screenplay by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, based on a story by Rucka. The film stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, Sophie Okonedo, and others.

The story centers on Rachel, an elite intelligence agent working for a covert peacekeeping organization called Charter, who must undertake a mission to safeguard a powerful and mysterious AI system known as "The Heart" from being seized by dangerous forces.

With a female lead taking charge in the face of betrayal and global stakes, Heart of Stone shares G20's blend of espionage, tech, and personal courage.

Where to watch: Netflix,

7) The Amateur (2025)

Rami Malek in the 2025 movie The Amateur (Image via 20th Century Studios)

The Amateur is a 2025 American vigilante action movie directed by James Hawes and written by Ken Nolan and Gary Spinelli. It is based on Robert Littell's 1981 novel of the same name, which was previously made into a Canadian film. The movie stars Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan, Caitríona Balfe, Michael Stuhlbarg, Holt McCallany, Julianne Nicholson, and Laurence Fishburne. It was released in the U.S. by 20th Century Studios on April 11, 2025.

After a personal loss, CIA cryptographer Charlie Heller goes rogue to track a shadowy group tied to covert ops. Guided by a mysterious source, he uncovers a conspiracy that spans Europe and reaches deep into the intelligence world. Both The Amateur and G20 follow characters with intelligence backgrounds who defy protocol in pursuit of justice, putting themselves on a collision course with larger conspiracies.

Where to watch: In theatres now

Interested viewers can watch the political thriller G20 on Amazon Prime Video.

