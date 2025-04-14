“It’s remarkable”— When Rami Malek made his feelings clear about the final season of Mr. Robot 

Rami Malek’s portrayal of Elliot Alderson in Mr. Robot helped define his early career and brought him his first major recognition with an Emmy Award. On March 15, 2019, just weeks after winning an Oscar for Bohemian Rhapsody, he spoke to Entertainment Weekly about what it meant to return to the role one last time.
Filming the fourth and final season, Malek called the experience “emotional” and “impactful.” He also praised showrunner Sam Esmail for how the series would conclude.
“It’s remarkable. I’m in awe of the man and what he has done this season,” Malek stated.
That statement reflected not just admiration for the creator, but the deep connection Malek felt to the story and character. By then, Mr. Robot had become more than a breakout role, it was a turning point. The final chapter was about to close, and for Malek, it was personal.
“A major one for me” - Rami Malek on closing the chapter on Mr. Robot
In his 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Rami Malek made it clear that ending Mr. Robot was not just another job wrapping up. After four years in the role of Elliot Alderson— a mentally unstable hacker dealing with identity disorder and deep personal trauma— Malek was closing a chapter that had shaped his life and career.
Referring to the show’s creator, Sam Esmail, he said,
“I trust Sam implicitly, so if that is the way he thought he could close out this story line, then I’m with him.”
Malek described the final season as carefully crafted and deeply emotional.
“It is a very impactful, emotional, and I think clearly well thought out way to end this story and this series,” he told in the interview.
The show had grown far beyond its cult-following status. It gave USA Network a rare prestige drama, and it gave Malek his first lead role in television.
During the interview, he also talked about how he and his co-stars, Christian Slater and Carly Chaikin, were trying to take in every moment on set.
“Christian [Slater] and Carly [Chaikin] and I were on set the other day almost making a pact to soak everything in as much as possible,” he shared.
The show had become a defining experience for all of them, but for Rami Malek especially, it marked a transformation from character actor to leading man.
The tone was bittersweet. Malek admitted that leaving the role behind would be difficult, but he was trying to enjoy it while it lasted.
“This has been a major one for me and the most life-changing. So it’s obviously bittersweet, but I’m just going to try and enjoy it for as long as I possibly can,” he said.
Rami Malek stepped into Mr. Robot in 2015, and by the next year, he had won an Emmy for playing Elliot Alderson. It wasn’t a part he took lightly— he met with psychologists, and prepared himself mentally.
In 2025, Rami Malek’s filmography is diverse, including No Time to Die, Oppenheimer, The Amateur, and Nuremberg.