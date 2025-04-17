Where to watch My Journey to You? Streaming details explored

My Journey to You is a Chinese romantic fantasy drama television series that premiered on September 2, 2023 on iQIYI. Written and directed by Luo Luo, it is also available for American audiences on Prime Video. The series is originally produced in Mandarin and stars Yu Shuxin, Zhang Linghe, Ryan Cheng, and Lu Yuxiao.

The narrative of My Journey to You follows Yun Wei Shan, a spy who is desperate to earn his freedom. She infiltrates the Gong residence to carry out a mission, but gets carried away on a journey of self-discovery when she encounters love and friendship. The person to win her heart is the rebellious Gong Zi Yu, who suddenly finds himself as the head of the family due to an accident.

Interested viewers can stream the show on iQIYI and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch My Journey to You?

Viewers can stream the first five episodes of My Journey to You for free on the iQIYI, a Chinese video-on-demand over-the-top streaming service owned by Baidu. The show comprises 24 episodes, the remaining of which can be accessed by subscribing to the Standard VIP or Premium plans of the platform. The Standard plan is priced at $8.99 per month, while the premium stands at $11.99.

iQIYI is also available as an application on PCs and smart devices, including AppleTV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, LG Smart TV, Android, and iOS.

My Journey to You is also available for viewers on Prime Video. As of April 2025, the platform offers both ad-supported and ad-free viewing options in the US. The first is included with an Amazon Prime membership that is priced at $14.99 per month or $139 per year. This tier features limited advertisements during movies and shows. A standalone subscription for Prime Video is also available for $8.99 per month.

Subscribers can also opt for an ad-free experience by paying an additional $2.99 every month on top of their existing subscription plans. This upgrade removes most ads from on-demand content, though some promotional trailers may still appear.

Exploring the cast of My Journey to You

The cast of My Journey to You includes Yu Shuxin, who plays the assassin Yun Wei Shun, who is sent on a mission to the Gong family. Shuxin is an actress and singer known for her performances in television shows such as Find Yourself, Moonlight, and Love Between Fairy and Devil.

She is accompanied by Zhang Linghe as Gong Zi Yu, a young master of the Gong family's Yu lineage who becomes the head of the family after his father and older brother's untimely death one night. Linghe has previously worked with Shuxin in Love between Fairy and Devil. His other works include Story of Kunning Palace, The Princess Royal, and The Best Thing.

The main cast members also include Ryan Cheng playing the role of Gong Shangjue, the head of the Jue lineage of the Gong family. Gong Shang Jue wants to become the head of the Gong family and remove Gong Zi Yu from power. Cheng’s previous works include A Familiar Stranger, Follow Your Heart, and Fangs of Fortune.

An ensemble supporting cast also features in My Journey to You. Some of them are listed as follows.

Tian Jiarui as Gong Yuanzhi

Jin Jing as Gong Zishang

Sun Chenjun as Jin Fan

Wen Zhengrong as Ming Wuji

Ji Lingchen as Gong Huanyu

Lin Ziye as Xue Tongzi

Zeng Shunxi as Xue Tongzi (adult)

Zuo Ye as Young master Yue

Liang Xuefang as Young master Hua

Ren Shan as Gong Hongyu

Shen Baoping as Elder Yue

Ding Zhiyong as Elder Hua

Tan Jianchang as Elder Xue

Chen Duling as Madame Lan

Yao Tong as Madame Leng

Ai Mi as Yun Que

Omid as Han Yasi

Zeng Keni as Zheng Nanyi

Zhang Xuehan as Zi Yi

Zhu Jian as Han Yaqi

Zhang Xiaoang as Han Yike

