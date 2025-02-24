Where to watch Forever My Girl online? Streaming details explored

Forever My Girl is a 2018 romantic drama film starring Alex Roe and Jessica Rothe. Written and directed by Bethany Ashton Wolf, it was released in theaters in the United States and Canada on January 19, 2018. The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Heidi McLaughlin and follows the story of a country singer who returns home to a girl he left at the altar in the past.

As per IMDb, the film was made on a budget of $3.5 million and went on to gross over $16 million in the two countries. On April 24, 2018, the film was released on DVD and Blu-ray and has since been available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video with MGM subscription and Fandango at Home.

The film is follows Liam Page (played by Roe), a famous country singer who returns to his hometown after eight years. He hopes to reconnect with his old flame Josie (Jessica Rothe), whom he had stranded at the altar while leaving. Struggling with his past choices, Liam realizes the consequences of his actions in the heartfelt tale of rekindling love.

Where to watch Forever My Girl?

Forever My Girl is available for streaming on multiple platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Fandango at Home.

Viewers opting to watch the film on Amazon Prime Video would require an added subscription to the MGM+ channel for $6.99 per month or $58.99 per year. The basic plan for Amazon Prime Video starts at $8.99 per month. It also comes as a part of the Amazon Prime subscription bundle at $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

Those choosing Apple TV+ to stream Forever My Girl need to pay a subscription fee of $9.99 per month or avail themselves of the annual package for $99. New subscribers on the platform have the benefit of starting with a seven-day free trial.

The platform is supported on all Apple screens, such as iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com.

Exploring the plot of Forever My Girl

Forever My Girl follows Liam Page, a country singer who leaves his bride Josie to pursue fame and fortune. He is met with stardom within a short while but fails to stop loving Josie or forget his small-town roots. Eight years later, he returns to his hometown for the funeral of his high school best friend Mason.

The familiar setting makes Liam feel sorry for his past actions. He tries to blend into the background but is recognized by Josie. After Mason's funeral, she walks up to Liam and punches him, thus rekindling their connection. The movie also shows Liam reconnecting with his friends and family, who became upset with him for not keeping in touch while chasing his dreams.

Looking at the cast of Forever My Girl

Forever My Girl features a talented ensemble cast bringing depth to its heartfelt narrative. Alex Roe, who stars as Liam Page, is known for his work in The 5th Wave (2016) and Hot Summer Nights (2017). His fellow lead, Jessica Rothe, who portrays Josie, previously starred in the comedy-drama Happy Death Day (2017).

The supporting cast includes Abby Ryder Fortson (A Dog's Journey) playing Billy, the spirited daughter Liam never knew he had; John Benjamin Hickey (Lilly) as Pastor Brian, Liam's estranged father; Tyler Riggs (God's Waiting Room) as Josie's protective brother Jake; and country music artist Travis Tritt (Let There Be Light) as Walt.

Forever My Girl explores the themes of love, redemption, and the complexities of returning home and is a light watch that audiences may enjoy.

