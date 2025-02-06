  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Top AEW star calls out former real-life best friend after betrayal

Top AEW star calls out former real-life best friend after betrayal

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Feb 06, 2025 03:42 GMT
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [Photo: AEW Official X Account]
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [Photo: AEW Official X Account]

A popular AEW star has broken his silence after the betrayal he received earlier tonight on Dynamite. It was revealed that one of his long-time friends has now sided with the faction he once opposed.

Will Ospreay is no stranger to heartbreak as he has had some of his best friends turn on him, with the most notorious one being Kyle Fletcher. However, tonight, it was revealed that Mark Davis has also aligned himself with the Don Callis Family.

Back in their days with NJPW, Aussie Open and Ospreay were part of the United Empire, sharing a bond that spanned years. However, it appears they are now on different sides in AEW. It seemed as if Don Callis was able to convince Davis to join his side against the Aerial Assassin.

also-read-trending Trending

On X/Twitter, Will Ospreay called out his former best friend, claiming he "sold out" by joining the faction he once despised.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

"Davis, you’re a f***ing sell out," Ospreay wrote.

His post can be found here.

It is unclear why Mark Davis joined the AEW faction, considering he had reservations about them beforehand. This could either be due to a major offer, or him being coerced to do so. Only time will tell if Davis himself may provide some more clarity on this.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी