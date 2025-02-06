Top AEW star calls out former real-life best friend after betrayal

A popular AEW star has broken his silence after the betrayal he received earlier tonight on Dynamite. It was revealed that one of his long-time friends has now sided with the faction he once opposed.

Will Ospreay is no stranger to heartbreak as he has had some of his best friends turn on him, with the most notorious one being Kyle Fletcher. However, tonight, it was revealed that Mark Davis has also aligned himself with the Don Callis Family.

Back in their days with NJPW, Aussie Open and Ospreay were part of the United Empire, sharing a bond that spanned years. However, it appears they are now on different sides in AEW. It seemed as if Don Callis was able to convince Davis to join his side against the Aerial Assassin.

On X/Twitter, Will Ospreay called out his former best friend, claiming he "sold out" by joining the faction he once despised.

"Davis, you’re a f***ing sell out," Ospreay wrote.

It is unclear why Mark Davis joined the AEW faction, considering he had reservations about them beforehand. This could either be due to a major offer, or him being coerced to do so. Only time will tell if Davis himself may provide some more clarity on this.

