Rumpelstiltskin (2025): Full list of cast explored

Rumpelstiltskin is an adaptation of a German fairy tale directed by Andy Edwards. The story was collected by the Brothers Grimm in the 1812 edition of Children's and Household Tales. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters across the United States by Miracle Media on April 8, 2025.

Hannah Baxter-Eve stars as Evalina, whose father falsely claims she can spin straw into gold to gain favor with the King (Colin Malone). Trapped by this deception, Evalina is aided by a mysterious imp Rumpelstiltskin (Joss Carter), who agrees to help her in exchange for her firstborn child.

The film has a runtime of 97 minutes. The synopsis of the movie reads:

“Miller lies about daughter's gold-spinning ability. Imp helps her impress King. She promises imp her future child for continued aid. When payment comes due, imp strikes deal with devil.”

Exploring the cast of Rumpelstiltskin (2025)

Hannah Baxter-Eve as Evalina

Hannah Baxter-Eve as Evalina in (Image via Instagram/@hannah_baxtereve)

Hannah Baxter-Eve portrays Evalina, the headstrong and assertive daughter, who is trapped in a perilous bargain. As she navigates a patriarchal society that tries to dictate her destiny, Evalina only has her cunning to save herself. She fights against the evil imp Rumpelstiltskin and royal demands in an effort to preserve her independence and future, giving her story a rebellious edge.

Baxter-Eve is known for her roles in Aguska (2024) and Escape (2023).

Joss Carter as Rumpelstiltskin

Joss Carter as Rumpelstiltskin (Image via Instagram/@josscarter.yourworstnightmare)

Joss Carter stars as the titular imp, blending menace with dark humor. He portrays Rumpelstiltskin as a crafty and sneakily humorous character, evoking analogies to well-known figures like Gollum and Pennywise.

Joss Carter has been a part of The Mummy (2017), Morbius (2022), and The Expendables 4 (2023).

Adrian Bouchet as Sir Lothar

Adrian Bouchet as Sir Lothar (Image via Instagram/@adrianbouchet)

Adrian Bouchet portrays Sir Lothar, a key figure within the king’s court. As the royal tax collector, Sir Lothar is instrumental in the narrative, recognizing Evalina's father and prompting him to make the false claim that she can spin straw into gold.

Bouchet’s portrayal adds to the film’s exploration of royal scheming and the more sinister elements of the kingdom’s political landscape. Adrian Bouchet is known for starring in the Glow & Darkness (2021), Those About to Die (2024), and A Fistful of Karma (2022).

Colin Malone as The King

Colin Malone as The King (Image via Instagram/@colinmaloneactor)

Colin Malone plays the King, a tyrannical and volatile ruler desperately longing for a male heir. Malone's performance brings a unique physicality to the role, embodying his sinister nature through a hunched posture and weasel-like demeanor.

English actor Colin has numerous notable film and TV series credits under his belt, which include Mrs. H (2021), The Dry (2022), Evidence of Evil (2019), and many more.

Evyn George as The Witch

Evyn George as The Witch (Image via Instagram/@evy_g_)

Evyn George portrays The Witch. As the mother of Rumpelstiltskin, her character is steeped in ancient magic and serves as a conduit for the film's exploration of power and consequence. The imp's actions and the development of the main storyline are influenced by the Witch's eerie presence.

Even George was born in America. She became known for starring in Mother Mafia (2024), Outsource (2022), and Faith in the Family (2024).

Ayvianna Snow as The Succubus

Ayvianna Snow as The Succubus (Image via Instagram/@ayviannasnow)

Ayvianna Snow portrays the Succubus, a seductive and deadly entity who lures unsuspecting men to their fiery demise. Snow's performance adds a layer of dark allure to the film's gothic atmosphere, enhancing its exploration of temptation and peril.

Ayvianna Snow is a British-Irish actress renowned for her contributions in White Colour Black (2016), Black Lake (2020), and Lola (2022).

Supporting cast of Rumpelstiltskin (2025)

Some of the supporting cast members are listed as follows:

Jennifer Lim as Sister of the Stones

Annabella Rich as Servant Girl

Sarah Jane Duncan as Queen Aritrea

James Dance as Lord Tregar

Chris Mills as Jakob

Check in for more updates on Rumpelstiltskin (2025).

