Where was The Gardener filmed? All filming locations explored

The Gardener is a Spanish romantic thriller series that premiered on Friday, April 11, 2025, on Netflix. Written by Miguel Sáez Carral and Isa Sánchez, the series has been directed by Mikel Rueda and Rafa Montesinos, with Miguel Lorenzo and José Manuel Lorenzo serving as executive producers. The first installment is slated to have six episodes.

According to Netflix's press release on 13 March 2025, principal photography for the series began in 2024, and the primary filming locations include Toledo, Pontevedra, Madrid, and Cantabria.

The narrative revolves around Elmer and his overbearing mother, La China Jurado. The duo manages a garden center as a front for their real business, contract killing. Since an accident leaves Elmer unable to feel emotions, his mom uses this ability to make him a hitman. However, he falls in love with nursery school teacher Violeta while planning her murder. Thus, he has to learn how to love, while his mother does her best to finish the job.

Álvaro Rico (El Cid, Elite) leads the cast of the show as Elmer, the young killer who struggles with the arrival of the feeling of love in his life. Cecilia Suárez (Promised Land, The House of Flowers) plays the mother, La China Jurado, while the school teacher Violeta is portrayed by Catalina Sopelana (The Blue Star, Sky Rojo).

Filming locations of The Gardener

The show is produced by DLO Producciones and filmed in various locations in Spain. Read on to know more.

Toledo, Castile-La Mancha, Spain

A scene from The Gardener (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

The primary filming location for the Netflix series is the province of Toledo in the autonomous community of Castile-La Mancha, Spain. The plateau of La Macha lies in the west while the central region is the plain of the Tagus.

The capital of Toledo city is an ancient walled settlement on top of a hill. Once a part of the Roman empire, it has the presence of medieval Arab, Jewish, and Christian heritage at present. The city center has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1986, as stated on the organization's website.

Cantabria, Spain

A scene from The Gardener (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Some of the seaside scenes are also filmed at the Cantabria region of northern Spain. Known as La Montana for its highlands that elevate toward south, the region borders the Bay of Biscay and has a coastline along the Cantabrian Sea. Local attractions also include prehistoric cave art and seafood.

Madrid, Spain

A still from The Gardener (Image via Netflix)

Additional scenes of The Gardener have been shot in Madrid, the capital city of Spain. It is situated at the heart of the Iberian Peninsula. Among the most popular tourist destinations are clubs in Malasana, boutiques in Salamanca, the great bear statue in the central Puerta del Sol, the Reina Sofia and Prado museums, and Plaza Mayor.

Pontevedra, Galicia, Spain

A scene from The Gardener (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

The beach scenes in The Gardener are mostly filmed in Pontevedra in the autonomous community of Galicia in northwestern Spain. The mountainous region is located along the Atlantic coastline with inlets Arousa, Pontevedra, and Vigo. The city of Pontevedra is the provincial capital. It is situated on the Lérez River where it enters the Atlantic inlet of Pontevedra Estuary.

Notable monuments in the city include the Plateresque Church of Santa María la Mayor, the Rococo La Peregrina Sanctuary, and convents of San Francisco and Santo Domingo.

The Gardener will be available for streaming across the globe from April 11, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.

