The Gardener Season 1: Release date & time, plot, and everything we know so far

The Gardener season 1 is set to bring Álvaro Rico and Cecilia Suárez together in a thrilling story. The Spanish series, created and cowritten by Miguel Sáez Carral, will be released on Netflix on April 11, 2025.

Ad

The story follows an unusual relationship between a mother and son, who are respected in their community as garden managers. However, La China Jurado has trained her son Elmer to be a ruthless hitman who can kill without any remorse. But then soon his feelings awaken, and he falls in love with a girl he is supposed to kill.

Netflix released a trailer for the miniseries on April 3, 2025. It is produced by DLO Producciones, with Miguel Lorenzo and José Manuel Lorenzo serving as the executive producers. It stars Álvaro Rico, Cecilia Suárez, Catalina Sopelana, Emma Suárez, María Vázquez, Francis Lorenzo, Javier Morgade, Isabel Garrido, Iván Massagué, and Esteban Roel in prominent roles.

Ad

Trending

The Gardener Season 1 will be released on Netflix on April 11, 2025

Ad

As mentioned above, the series will premiere on Netflix on April 11, 2025. It will consist of six episodes, directed by Mikel Rueda and Rafa Montesinos. All the episodes will drop on the platform at once. The series won't be available for streaming on any other platform. Here's the show's release schedule for various regions:

Regions Release Day and Time Time USA (Pacific Time) Friday, April 11, 2025 12:00 am USA (Eastern Time) Friday, April 11, 2025 3:00 am Brazil (BRT) Friday, April 11, 2025 4:00 am UK (BST) Friday, April 11, 2025 8:00 am Central Europe (CET) Friday, April 11, 2025 9:00 am India (IST) Friday, April 11, 2025 12:30 pm South Africa (SAST) Friday, April 11, 2025 9:00 am Philippines (PHT) Friday, April 11, 2025 3:00 pm Australia (ACDT) Friday, April 11, 2025 6:00 pm New Zealand (NZST) Friday, April 11, 2025 7:00 pm

Ad

To watch the series, one would require a Netflix subscription. The cost of a standard Netflix package is $7.99 in the United States. This package allows access to their entire library in standard video quality with occasional ad interruptions. For ad-free streaming, one would have to pay $17.99 for a Standard plan or $24.99 for a Premium plan. This allows multiple users to watch content in High Definition with better sound quality.

What is The Gardener season 1 about?

Ad

The Gardener season 1 is about the complex relationship between a mother and son. La China Jurado has molded her son into an ace hitman, building on his ability to not feel anything after a childhood accident. However, when he falls in love with one of his targets, the mother-son relationship and everything they had built together start to dwindle.

A trailer for the series was released on April 3, 2025, revealing glimpses of this complicated story. Here is the official synopsis:

Ad

"Elmer's mother used his lack of feelings to turn him into a hitman. But when he falls for his next victim, their cover as calm local gardeners wavers."

Who is in the cast of The Gardener Season 1?

Ad

Below is the list of actors from the series:

Álvaro Rico

Cecilia Suárez

Catalina Sopelana

Ivan Massagué

Emma Suárez

Javier Morgade

María Vázquez

Esteban Roel

Isabel Garrido

Francis Lorenzo

Candela Solé

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Gardener season 1 and other upcoming shows on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Raj Ankit is an entertainment writer at SK POP with a Master's degree in Political Science. He has previously worked as a scriptwriter for Pocket FM and aspires to pursue a Master's degree in Film Studies.



He strives to be a responsible journalist and does so by verifying information with the help of official and credible sources. He also prioritizes in-depth research to ensure he pens informative articles.



He believes he is indebted to cinema and pop culture as it gives him the opportunity to embark on adventures from the confines of his home. He looks up to Rudy Mancuso and also admires the work of Dostoyevsky, Kafka, and Edgar Allan Poe.



If Ankit could get his hands on a time machine, he would love to attend Queen's 1985 performance at Live Aid and be part of 'Lord of the Rings.' He enjoys weaving stories and playing music in his free time and is currently writing a novel. Know More