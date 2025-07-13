The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 cast and character guide: Who’s returning, who’s new, and who’s playing what

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is the third and final season of the Prime Video series created by Jenny Han, adapted from her bestselling trilogy. The series is a coming-of-age romantic drama that follows Belly Conklin and her emotional entanglement with the Fisher brothers, Jeremiah and Conrad. Season 3 is directed by Jesse Peretz and premieres July 16, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video, with new episodes released weekly until September 17, 2025.
The returning cast for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 includes Lola Tung as Belly, Christopher Briney as Conrad, Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah, Sean Kaufman as Steven, Rain Spencer as Taylor, and Jackie Chung as Laurel. New series regulars include Isabella Briggs and Kristen Connolly, while recurring additions feature Sofia Bryant, Lily Donoghue, Zoé de Grand’Maison, Emma Ishta, and Tanner Zagarino. Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher, who appeared in season 2, do not return.
Based on the third novel We’ll Always Have Summer, the season picks up two years after Belly chose Jeremiah. As she prepares to marry him, complications arise when Conrad reappears. The 11-episode arc marks the conclusion of the series, developed by Amazon Studios and wiip, with Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka as co-showrunners.
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 cast overview
Lola Tung as Belly
Lola Tung plays Isabel "Belly" Conklin, the protagonist whose coming-of-age journey is central to the series. Belly’s emotional arc revolves around her evolving relationships with the Fisher brothers and her quest for identity. Tung made her screen debut in this role, and her performance has remained a constant since the show’s launch in 2022. She is also set to appear in the upcoming reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer.
Christopher Briney as Conrad
Christopher Briney returns as Conrad Fisher, the introspective and emotionally conflicted older brother of Jeremiah. Throughout the series, Conrad's complex relationship with Belly has been shaped by his internal struggles and emotional distance. In season 3, Conrad's reappearance after a two-year absence creates renewed tension as Belly plans her future with Jeremiah.
Outside the show, Briney gained attention for his performance as James Linton in the biographical drama Dalíland and appeared as Aaron Samuels in the 2024 film Mean Girls.
Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah
Gavin Casalegno portrays Jeremiah Fisher, the outgoing and affectionate younger brother of Conrad. Jeremiah is known for his open-hearted nature and unwavering loyalty to Belly. In the third season, he is Belly's fiancé, and their impending marriage becomes the catalyst for renewed emotional conflict when Conrad returns. Casalegno’s other notable appearances include Walker and The Vampire Diaries.
Sean Kaufman as Steven
Sean Kaufman reprises his role as Steven Conklin, Belly’s protective and academically driven older brother. His storyline continues with Taylor, with whom he begins a romantic relationship in season 2. Kaufman has also appeared in television dramas such as Manifest and FBI: Most Wanted.
Rain Spencer
Rain Spencer plays Taylor Madison Jewel, Belly’s confident and outgoing best friend. Taylor frequently acts as Belly’s emotional support and plays a central role in both Belly’s personal growth and her romance with Steven. Spencer is also known for her role in the independent drama Good Girl Jane.
Jackie Chung
Jackie Chung returns as Laurel Park, Belly and Steven’s mother. Laurel is a published novelist grappling with the loss of her best friend, Susannah. Her evolving storyline explores themes of grief, creativity, and reconnection. Chung’s previous work includes guest appearances in Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy.
Additional returning characters in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3:
- Alfredo Narciso portrays Cleveland Castillo, a writer and Laurel’s former love interest. His character returns in season 3 amid suggestions of a rekindled relationship. Narciso is also known for his roles in Manifest and Homeland.
- Rachel Blanchard played Susannah Fisher, the mother of Conrad and Jeremiah, and a central figure in the early seasons. Susannah’s death prior to season 2 continues to influence the narrative. Blanchard is known for her roles in You Me Her and Fargo.
- Colin Ferguson plays John Conklin, Laurel’s ex-husband and the father of Belly and Steven. He is a background character but adds to the family dynamic. Ferguson is know for his roles in Eureka and Haven.
- Tom Everett Scott returns as Adam Fisher, the estranged father of Conrad and Jeremiah. His involvement in the family’s future is revisited in season 2 when he agrees to purchase the beach house. He is know for his roles in 13 Reasons Why and Philly.
New cast members joining the The Summer I Turned Pretty universe:
- Isabella Briggs plays a new series regular, though her character's name has not yet been officially revealed. She is known for her performances in Fatal Attraction and Sugar.
- Kristen Connolly joins as a series regular with her character details also under wraps. Connolly is known for her work in FBI: International and The Cabin in the Woods.
- Sofia Bryant plays a new recurring character in season 3. She is known for her roles in I Am Not Okay With This and The Girl in the Woods.
- Lily Donoghue appears in a recurring role. Her previous credits include Daisy Jones & the Six and Grey's Anatomy.
- Zoé de Grand’Maison also joins in a recurring capacity. She is recognized for her performances in Orphan Black and Riverdale.
- Emma Ishta joins the show in a recurring role. She is best known for her work in the science fiction series Stitchers and FBI.
- Tanner Zagarino appears as a recurring character. He has previously acted in 9-1-1 Lone Star and Aftermath.
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 behind the scenes and production insights
Jenny Han remains the showrunner and executive producer for season 3, working alongside Sarah Kucserka. The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on Han’s 2009 novel trilogy. Jesse Peretz returns to direct several episodes, while the writing team includes Han, Kucserka, and Gabrielle Stanton, who also contributed to previous seasons.
The Summer I Turned Pretty was renewed for a third season in August 2023 before season 2 concluded. Production was delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes but resumed in early 2024. Filming began in Wilmington, North Carolina, in May 2024, with additional scenes shot in Paris in October 2024. Amazon confirmed the production kickoff through a video clip featuring the main cast.
What can we expect from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 takes place two years after Belly chose to be with Jeremiah. The official synopsis states that Belly is planning a wedding with Jeremiah when Conrad returns to her life. This forces her to confront past emotions.
The trailer teases multiple key events, including a wedding scene and the return of Conrad from California. Belly’s narration in the trailer highlights her emotional confusion. She says,
“When I’m with J, everything is easier, but everywhere I go, there’s a memory of Conrad.”
The Summer I Turned Pretty continues to explore Belly’s evolving identity and emotional journey. In her interview with Marie Claire Australia published on July 11, 2025, Jenny Han explained that season 3 expands Belly’s world and focuses more on her personal evolution, while Lola Tung added that the new season explores Belly’s relationship with herself and how she understands what she wants in life.
Although Prime Video executives hinted at potential spinoffs in 2023, no official announcements have been made. For now, the 11-episode season will conclude the story.
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will premiere it's first two episodes on July 16, 2025 on Amazon Prime.