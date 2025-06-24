Does Chimney die in 9-1-1? Details explored

Does Chimney die in 9-1-1? That question became more relevant after 9-1-1 season 8, episode 14. In the episode, Chimney is seen coughing up blood and suffering a nosebleed, which are early symptoms of exposure to a deadly modified virus. As a paramedic with the 118 team, he was inside a research lab responding to what initially seemed like a routine emergency.

The situation escalated when a rogue lab worker released a fast-acting virus, putting Chimney and others at risk. With no antidote readily available and his mask damaged during the explosion, Chimney was fully exposed to the airborne threat.

At this point, the 9-1-1 storyline left fans anxious about a resolution. The show’s teaser for episode 15 increased concern, showing Maddie reporting that Chimney had entered the second phase of infection, including organ failure. The footage also showed him bleeding and whispering,

“I’m running out of time.”

Viewers were left with Buck's emotional breakdown, a collapsed firefighter near a 118 helmet, and the narrator’s warning:

“Think you know the ending? You’re dead wrong.”

These moments fueled speculation that Chimney may not survive. However, Chimney survived in 9-1-1 after being exposed to the deadly virus during the lab incident.

What happens to Chimney in 9-1-1 season 8, and why viewers feared the worst

Chimney in 9-1-1 faces one of his most life-threatening challenges yet. (Image via Disney+)

In season 8, Chimney and the 118 respond to a call at a bio lab that becomes a major threat after a viral outbreak. While Bobby and Ravi survive an explosion inside the lab, Chimney’s protective gear is compromised, causing full exposure to the virus. With only one dose of antiviral medication available and the virus’s incubation time shortened to 90 minutes, the situation grows worse quickly.

Maddie, who learns that Chimney has progressed to the second phase of infection, explains to the team that his organs are starting to fail. This revelation, combined with visuals of a distressed Buck and sobbing Hen, leads viewers to believe Chimney might not make it. The teaser shows a collapsed firefighter next to a 118 helmet, heightening the tension.

Fans initially believed Chimney would recover like most characters in similar 9-1-1 storylines. But the ominous promo and lack of immediate resolution left many uncertain about his fate. In the following episode, it is shown that Athena arrives with the antiviral just in time, and Chimney is treated and stabilized at the hospital.

His survival is confirmed when he later reunites with Maddie and the rest of the team. While Bobby does not survive the explosion due to a damaged oxygen supply, Chimney pulls through and returns to his role within the 118.

Everything we know about season 9 of 9-1-1

The 118 team from 9-1-1 responds to a high-stakes emergency in Season 8. (Image via Disney+)

ABC officially renewed 9-1-1 for season 9 in April 2025, confirming the return of the hit drama for another 18-episode run. The new season of 9-1-1 is set to premiere in fall 2025 and will air every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Viewers can also stream episodes the next day on Hulu or on Disney+.

The returning main cast includes Angela Bassett (Athena), Oliver Stark (Buck), Jennifer Love Hewitt (Maddie), Kenneth Choi (Chimney), Aisha Hinds (Hen), Ryan Guzman (Eddie), Gavin McHugh (Christopher), Anirudh Pisharody (Ravi), Corinne Massiah (May), and Marcanthonee Jon Reis (Harry).

Season 9 will address the aftermath of Captain Bobby Nash’s death, a major event that took place at the end of season 8. While Peter Krause’s character appears to have died in the lab explosion, some fans are questioning if the story is truly over. Angela Bassett hinted in a Good Morning America interview in May that Bobby’s closed casket might be a clue that more is to come.

9-1-1 season 9 will focus on how the 118 handles life without Captain Bobby Nash. With his death still fresh, the team will face shifts in responsibility and emotional fallout. Chimney and Hen are expected to step into more leadership roles as Station 118 adapts to the loss. Buck's storyline is likely to involve personal growth, with a focus on how he processes the absence of Bobby and steps into more responsibility.

Eddie and Christopher will return to their home, signaling stability after recent turmoil. Hen and Karen have adopted Mara, a significant development for their family, and that will likely be explored further.

Meanwhile, Maddie and Chimney have welcomed a new baby boy, Robert Nash Han. Season 9 is expected to show how they manage their growing family while balancing demanding careers. Athena is shown putting her and Bobby's dream home up for sale, closing a chapter and potentially opening a new one.

Ravi may also receive more focus this season, with Anirudh Pisharody expressing hopes for deeper exploration of his character’s background.

Fans can expect the season to follow emotional recovery, professional challenges, and emergency cases, all while highlighting major life changes for the core characters.

