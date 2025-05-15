“There are definitely some really great moments”- Oliver Stark teases big Buck and Eddie moments in 9-1-1 finale 

9-1-1 season 8 is coming to an end, with episode 18, titled Seismic Shifts, premiering on ABC on Thursday, May 15, 2025. Based on the title itself and what has been going on in the last few episodes of the season, the finale promises to be an intense and explosive end to the story.

Per the finale episode synopsis, the 118 team is still reeling from the recent loss of Bobby, but there's still a job to be done. Athena and Chimney will also have to partner up to save someone familiar. But besides what is teased in episode 18's synopsis, 9-1-1 star Oliver Stark, who plays Buck in the series, has something to add about what fans can expect in the finale.

Buck's reunion with Eddie (Ryan Guzman) during Capt. Bobby Nash's (Peter Krause) funeral is not the end of their story, according to Stark. In an interview with Screen Rant ahead of the finale's release, he teased that there will be more Buck and Eddie interaction in season 8 finale.

"I think there are some really great Buck and Eddie moments. I don't know if they are the moments that Buddie fans will rejoice over or not... But there are definitely some really great moments, whether it be an action moment or reconciliation."

Like the fans waiting for more scenes from the duo, Oliver Stark said that he's also looking forward to watching whatever those "Buddie" moments bring to the finale.

9-1-1 star Oliver Stark unpacks Buck and Eddie's explosive fight ahead of season 8 finale

The last two episodes of 9-1-1 season 8 before the May 15 finale followed the 118 team through Bobby's funeral and their return to work. Each character is dealing with the grief in their own way, and it's causing a divide between them. It comes to a head in 9-1-1 season 8 episode 17, with Buck and Eddie, who returned from El Paso for Bobby's funeral, having a fight.

They were only arguing over who was supposed to buy the groceries before it became explosive. Eddie accuses Buck of making his new El Paso job all about him and of sulking so much that no one knows how to approach or talk to him. Buck mockingly said that he was sorry about being sad over Bobby's death, to which Eddie replied that Buck wasn't the only one who lost Bobby; they all did.

In an interview with Today, published on May 15, 2025, Oliver Stark unpacked the confessional scene and the explosive fight between his Buck character and Eddie. He said:

"Just, everybody's hurt. And everybody deals with grief differently. And I don't know if Buck necessarily lashed out in the scene, as much as [he] was a bit already defeated, maybe."

As for working with Ryan Guzman in the scene, Stark joked that he could argue with Guzman "all day." He said that the cast is "really close" and that there is a lot of trust between them that "it's easy to go to places with each other."

Is there a preview of Buck and Eddie for 9-1-1 season 8 episode 18?

ABC released the teaser trailer for 9-1-1 season 8 finale on May 14, 2025, per the show's official Instagram account. It starts with an emergency call before the 118 team is called to the scene. A high-rise apartment building has collapsed, and there are a lot of people trapped. As they try to help the victims, the situation becomes unstable, and 118 is ordered to evacuate.

Unfortunately, it's too late, and many of them have become trapped like the other victims. Athena Grant and Chimney, as well as Buck and Ravi, are trapped and can't find a way out. As for Eddie, the episodic photos for the 9-1-1 season 8 finale, as shared by TV Line, show him all packed and ready to go somewhere, probably back to El Paso, Texas.

Catch 9-1-1 season 8 episode 18 on NBC on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

